OYO Hotels Japan to add 50 hotels by April 2020

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said its joint venture in Japan is planning to add 50 more hotels by April 2020 as part of its expansion plans. OYO Hotels Japan, a joint venture between OYO and SoftBank Group, currently has 100 hotels in the country.

It had commenced operations in April this year. "The 100 plus hotel milestone, in a span of six months, is a big moment for us and further fuels our passion to continue to drive growth across the country while delivering quality customer service and empowering asset owners to run a sustainable business," OYO Hotels Japan Operating Partner Prasun Choudhary said.

OYO Hotels Japan plans to add 50 more hotels by April 2020 in cities like Aomori, Asahikawa, Fuefuki and more, he added. "We will continue to be invested in driving efficient growth in Japan and across the globe," OYO Hotels & Homes Founder and CEO (Group) Ritesh Agarwal said.

The portfolio of OYO Hotels & Homes currently comprises of more than 35,000 hotels and 1,25,000 vacation homes.

