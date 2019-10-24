US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on Microsoft, Tesla results

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.98 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 26,893.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.26 points, or 0.34%, at 3,014.78. The Nasdaq Composite gained 60.25 points, or 0.74%, to 8,180.04 at the opening bell.

