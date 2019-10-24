International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on Microsoft, Tesla results

  Updated: 24-10-2019 19:19 IST
  Created: 24-10-2019 19:05 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.98 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 26,893.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.26 points, or 0.34%, at 3,014.78. The Nasdaq Composite gained 60.25 points, or 0.74%, to 8,180.04 at the opening bell.

