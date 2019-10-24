International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom names Peter Ndegwa as new CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom names Peter Ndegwa as new CEO
Image Credit: Flickr

Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom has named Peter Ndegwa as its new CEO, it said on Thursday, ending a three-month search for a new leader following the death of its long-time head Bob Collymore.

East Africa's most profitable company, which is part-owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, has been led since July by an interim CEO after the death of Collymore. Ndegwa joins from brewer Diageo, where he has served as managing director of the company's continental European business, overseeing operations in 50 countries, Safaricom said in a statement.

His appointment becomes effective on April 1, 2020, the company added. Safaricom controls about 62% of Kenya's mobile market, with 30 million subscribers. The company is 35% owned by Vodacom, while Vodafone has a 5% stake.

Also Read: Safaricom names Peter Ndegwa as new CEO - Citizen TV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reactions to Spain's exhumation of former dictator Franco

Spanish dictator General Francisco Francos remains were exhumed on Thursday from a state mausoleum outside Madrid where they had lain since his death in 1975, for reburial in a private family vault.The Socialist Party that is currently in p...

RPT-WIDER IMAGE-'White death' in Argentina: The hunger of poverty feeds tuberculosis

In a poor Buenos Aires suburb, Cristian Molinas jeans and denim jacket hide his unhealthily slight frame, his legacy from years of a poor diet that left him susceptible to the tuberculosis infection he contracted earlier this year, a diseas...

Congress leader DK Shivakumar meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi

Congress leader DK Shivakumar met Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Congress MP and brother of DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh was also present at the meeting.It was not a political meeting. I met S...

TN bypolls: CM Palaniswami says "it is a victory for truth,"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Thursday described the partys wins in byelections to two assembly segments as a victory for truth and an endorsement of his governments good work. The AIADMK on Thurdsay wres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019