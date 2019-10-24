International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Ukraine cuts interest rate for fourth time this year as price pressures ease

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:26 IST
UPDATE 2-Ukraine cuts interest rate for fourth time this year as price pressures ease
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Ukraine's central bank on Thursday lowered its main interest rate for the fourth time this year to 15.5% from 16.5%, a steeper than expected cut, saying price pressures were easing more rapidly while economic growth was picking up. Interest rates have been in double digits since Ukraine plunged into turmoil following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of a Moscow-backed separatist conflict in the eastern Donbas region.

But inflation dropped into single digits last year, giving the central bank more breathing space. The central bank, called the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), wants to bring inflation down to 5% and to gradually lower interest rates to 8% by 2021. Speaking at a briefing, Governor Yakiv Smoliy also said he expects the International Monetary Fund to disburse a loan tranche under a new assistance program this year and that any delay in signing a deal could derail central bank forecasts.

The central bank has previously warned that talks with the IMF were at risk because of a dispute between the state and a powerful businessman over control of nationalized lender PrivatBank. The government received a boost after PrivatBank won an appeal in a London court in an ongoing case against its former main owner last week. "The NBU continues the cycle of monetary policy easing as inflation is firmly declining towards the target of 5%," the central bank said in a statement.

"The steady disinflation has been driven by a gradual easing of underlying pressures on prices, reflected in a rapid slowdown of core inflation," Smoliy said inflation could slip below 7% in October from 7.5% in September. A stronger hryvnia currency, low global energy prices, and increased food supplies had also helped ease inflation, he said.

The central bank revised its economic growth forecast to 3.5% in 2019 compared to an earlier estimate of 3% and also said foreign exchange reserves would be higher than previously thought by the end of the year. Speaking alongside Smoliy, Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said he expects the government to issue $4 billion in Eurobonds in 2020, but would not issue any more Eurobond debt this year.

Thursday's rate cut, which takes effect on Friday, is bigger than expected. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a cut to 16%, with only two out of 15 respondents predicting a sharper decrease to 15.5%. The central bank wants to cut rates gradually to single digits but said it would accelerate monetary easing if the government implemented reforms.

Also Read: No-deal Brexit an "enormous challenge" for Irish economy - central bank

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese army fires into the air near Tripoli - al-Jadeed TV, witness

The Lebanese army fired gunshots into the air during a protest blocking a road near the city of Tripoli on Saturday, a witness and Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said, citing its own correspondent. The Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter tha...

Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Diwali

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in markets and other crowded areas in Delhi as a security measure in the run up to Diwali, officials said. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed all senior officers to str...

Man convicted of abetting wife's suicide on daughter's testimony

A Thane court has sentenced a man along with his parents and brother to five year in jail for harassing his wife for dowry and driving her to commit suicide six years ago. The four were sentenced by Thane District and Sessions Judge A S Pan...

High alert in Nagaland, Manipur for the Oct 31 Naga peace

With the next round of peace talks to end the protracted Naga political problem scheduled for October 31, the Nagaland and Manipur governments have taken steps to meet any eventuality and have put their respective police forces on high aler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019