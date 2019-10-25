International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Massachusetts sues Exxon Mobil, saying company lied about climate change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 02:32 IST
UPDATE 3-Massachusetts sues Exxon Mobil, saying company lied about climate change
Image Credit:

Massachusetts sued Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday, with the state's attorney general accusing the oil giant of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change. Attorney General Maura Healey filed the suit shortly after the oil major lost a bid to delay the filing until after it is done defending itself in a trial over similar suit in New York.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger during a hearing in Boston acknowledged that Healey's office was required to give Exxon an opportunity to discuss the case at least five days before suing the company. But she ruled that the state was under no obligation to wait longer than that after notifying Exxon on Oct. 10 of its intent to sue, which Assistant Attorney General Richard Johnston said his office wants to do "ASAP", or as soon as possible.

"We should be allowed to file our lawsuit at the earliest possible moment," he told the judge. Exxon did not respond to a request for comment. In court papers, the company said Healey's decision to sue now after a three-year investigation was simply "gamesmanship" to distract the oil major's lawyers from the trial in New York that began on Tuesday.

Healey and her New York counterpart launched investigations into Exxon following news reports in 2015 saying company scientists determined that fossil fuel combustion must be reduced to mitigate the impact of climate change. Those news reports, by InsideClimate News and the Los Angeles Times, were based on documents from the 1970s and 1980s. Exxon said the documents were not inconsistent with its public positions.

Healey in 2016 issued a so-called civil investigative demand to Exxon seeking documents to determine whether it had violated the Massachusetts consumer-protection law through its marketing and sale of fossil fuel products. The company fought the records request, but the state's top court in April 2018 concluded Healey had jurisdiction to seek the records. In January, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Exxon's appeal of that order.

New York meanwhile sued Exxon in October 2018, accusing it of engaging in a scheme to deceive investors about the impact that future climate change regulations could have on its business. Exxon denies wrongdoing and has accused the New York and Massachusetts attorneys general, both Democrats, of pursuing the cases for political reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bond holders have begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday.The group is coming together as lef...

Cricket-New Zealand captain Williamson to miss England T20 series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss next months home Twenty20 series against England due to a hip injury, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the five matches against England...

EU to decide on Brexit delay on Friday - or not, officials say

European Union envoys to Brussels will discuss on Friday the length of another delay to Brexit, with an official from the bloc saying the choice was between 3 months and a two-tier lag but warning that a decision might not come just yet. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019