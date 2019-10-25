International Development News
Development News Edition

Bharti Infra sets Dec 24 deadline for merger with Indus Towers with regulatory uncertainty

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 08:06 IST
Bharti Infra sets Dec 24 deadline for merger with Indus Towers with regulatory uncertainty
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infratel on Friday said it has extended the deadline for the merger of mobile tower company Indus Towers by two months to December 24 while considering regulatory uncertainty looming over the deal. The delay in deal will also result in a lower payment to Vodafone Idea for its around 11.15 percent stake, according to a regulatory filing by Bharti Infratel to stock exchanges. It was expected that Vodafone Idea will get around Rs 5,500 crore from stake sale in Indus Towers.

"The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on October 24, 2019, has accepted the CoD's recommendations to extend the long-stop date by 60 days i.e. till December 24, 2019, on the basis of agreements on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing," Bharti Infratel said. The company said based on the net debt as on September 30, 2019 and such agreed closing adjustments, it is expected that the dilution of equity stake held by the current shareholders of Bharti Infratel shall be lower on account of lesser number of shares to be issued against swap of Indus shares vis-a-vis the illustrative shareholdings disclosed in the original transaction announcement.

" These would also result in lower cash payments to Vodafone Idea Limited vis-a-vis the illustrative amounts disclosed earlier. Since the completion of the merger is contingent upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other conditions precedent, there can be no assurance that the merger can be completed within the extended time-frame, " the filing said. In April 2018, Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group had announced an agreement for the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest mobile tower operator in the world outside China. It will have over 163,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas in India.

As per the original deal structure, Vodafone was to be issued 783.1 million new shares in the merged entity in exchange for its 42 percent stake in Indus Towers, and this could take its holding to 29.4 percent in new company depending on the options finally taken by Idea and Providence. Similarly, Airtel's stake in the new combined tower behemoth was to diluted to 37.2 percent in the combined entity from 53.5 percent it currently holds in Bharti Infratel. The transaction at the time of deal announcement valued Indus Towers at an enterprise value of Rs 71,500 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Juventus, Inter return to Serie A fray after European successes

Milan, Oct 25 AFP Champions Juventus turn their focus back to maintaining their Serie A supremacy ahead of nearest challengers Inter Milan with both Italian teams riding high after their European successes this week. Juventus are just one p...

Pepe rescues Arsenal as United eke out rare away win

Paris, Oct 25 AFP Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to rescue Arsenal at home against Vitoria Guimaraes with two late free kicks in the Europa League on Thursday. Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 and stay perfect in Group F.They are one of...

Prost tells Ferrari to keep Vettel and Leclerc in line

Alain Prost has warned Ferrari that they must control their embattled drivers or risk handing another world title double to Mercedes next season. The four-time world champion, who was embroiled in one of Formula Ones fiercest in-team rivalr...

OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

Buoyed by its success in Bihar where it launched its operations four years ago, OYO Hotels and Homes aims at expanding its footprint in the state by investing in infrastructure and talent. The investment in infrastructure and talent will c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019