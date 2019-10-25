International Development News
Development News Edition

Air NZ recognized at Tourism Awards for contribution in growth

The accolade acknowledges the airline’s successful development of initiatives that provide high-value, positive outcomes for tourism and deliver economic benefit to the country while making progress towards environmental and community sustainability.

Air NZ recognized at Tourism Awards for contribution in growth
Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Networks & Alliances Officer, Nick Judd says sustainability is at the heart of New Zealand’s tourism value proposition, and that growing sustainable tourism industry for all New Zealanders is a priority. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand has been recognized for its contribution to growing a sustainable tourism industry at the New Zealand Tourism Awards, winning the Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence category for businesses with more than $6m annual turnover.

The accolade acknowledges the airline's successful development of initiatives that provide high-value, positive outcomes for tourism and deliver economic benefit to the country while making progress towards environmental and community sustainability.

Air New Zealand demonstrates leadership through a range of initiatives including saving more than 17,300 tonnes of carbon since it began plugging aircraft into electric ground power while on the gate, partnering with the Department of Conservation to bring birdsong back to New Zealand's iconic Great Walks, and working with local stakeholders and iwi in regions such as Tairāwhiti Gisborne to promote a sustainable tourism industry.

The airline has also been instrumental in the launch and ongoing promotion of 'Tiaki – Care for New Zealand', which aims to educate domestic and international visitors around ways to experience the country while respecting local culture and protecting New Zealand for future generations.

Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Networks & Alliances Officer, Nick Judd says sustainability is at the heart of New Zealand's tourism value proposition, and that growing sustainable tourism industry for all New Zealanders is a priority.

"It is the airline's goal to play a pivotal role in enabling the New Zealand tourism sector to deliver economic prosperity while enhancing natural and cultural resources and providing outstanding experiences for New Zealanders and visitors."

"We are proud of our progress contributing to the development of a sustainable tourism sector that will deliver economic prosperity while being mindful of New Zealand's natural environment. It is our goal to embed sustainability in our DNA, and to supercharge New Zealand's success socially, environmentally and economically to ensure a strong, vibrant business into the future."

Further information on Air New Zealand's sustainability efforts can be found in the airline's latest Sustainability Report.

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Khattar leaves for Delhi to meet senior leaders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar left for Delhi on Friday morning to meet senior party leaders and discuss a way forward as the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in a hung assembly. After the poll result...

Black Caps skipper to miss England T20 series

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said Friday. Paceman Tim Southee will lead the team in Williamsons absence, with the batsman ho...

China orienteering team disqualified from world military games

Chinas orienteering team has been disqualified from this years Military World Games hosted by the mainland following accusations of cheating at an event, according to a statement by the sports international association. The International Or...

Tiger Woods shares lead as weather delays new Japan US PGA Tour event

Inzai Japan, Oct 25 AFP The second round of the US PGA Tours inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan was postponed on Friday because of heavy rain with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event. Officials made the decision half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019