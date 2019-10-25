International Development News
Development News Edition

Neopharma Forms Joint Venture With Elevar Therapeutics for Commercialization of Oncology NCE

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 11:07 IST
Neopharma Forms Joint Venture With Elevar Therapeutics for Commercialization of Oncology NCE
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Abu Dhabi-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Neopharma and US-based Elevar Therapeutics entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture in UAE with a 50:50 partnership. The company plans to establish a specific sales network for Rivoceranib, a targeted anticancer drug and conduct clinical trials for other pipeline candidates. Neopharma, a global pharmaceutical company will undertake commercializing responsibility through its presence in various countries of MENA & India.

Suresh Kumar Nandiraju, Chief Operating Officer of Neopharma said, "This joint venture is an embarking step to critical care complex oncology candidates and symbolizes our commitment towards addressing unmet treatment needs of patients. We are very keen on expanding our immuno-oncology portfolio and Rivoceranib; along with other pipeline molecules that would strengthen our product offerings globally with a commitment to offer a better life for patients."

Rivoceranib is the first successful small-molecule angiogenesis inhibitor in gastric cancer. It acts by inhibiting angiogenesis, a critical process in cancer growth and proliferation. Specifically, Rivoceranib selectively inhibits VEGFR-2 which mediates the primary pathway for tumor-mediated angiogenesis. It has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide and has demonstrated efficacy in numerous cancers including gastric cancer, CRC, HCC, NSCLC, esophageal cancer, thyroid cancer, mesothelioma, and neuroendocrine tumors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Jill Soloway to helm Sally Ride biopic for Lionsgate

Jill Soloway, the creator of award-winning Amazon show Transparent, is set to direct the biographical drama film on the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to journey to space. Soloway will direct the project from Cassie Pappas scr...

Hengtong CABLESCOM joins the "POR TI" Healthy Habits Program

&#160;Recently, Hengtong CABLESCOM joined the&#160;POR TI Program, which is organized around a complete Program of Sensitization and Training on Healthy Habits, in collaboration with Fundacin Ibercaja and Hospital Quirn Salud. The duration ...

Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from Nov 25

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.Since August this year, t...

UK: Nationality of 32 people found dead in a truck yet to be confirmed, says Chinese Embassy

The UK Police have not yet verified the identity of the 39 people found dead in a truck at an industrial park in southeast England, the Chinese Embassy in the country said in a statement. The Embassy also underlined that the nationality of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019