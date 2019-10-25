International Development News
Development News Edition

This Diwali, Finserv MARKETS Offers Best Deals on Lifestyle Products

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 11:13 IST
This Diwali, Finserv MARKETS Offers Best Deals on Lifestyle Products
(Representative Image)

Finserv MARKETS recently announced the launch of The Grand EMI Festival on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, its online e-store.

With a strong presence in 1300+ cities and with 84,200+ partner stores across the country, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has become one of the fastest growing online shopping platforms in the country.

Spoilt for choice

The Grand EMI Festival offers a long list of cashbacks and offers.

With 45+ product categories and 27000+ products across 100+ premium brands, the customer gets a wide variety of electronic items to choose from with discounts of up to 60% on popular smartphone brands.

What's more, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers all its products on No Cost EMI.

The Grand EMI Festival hosts discounts on a number of new brands such as WatchOut, Jabra, GoPro, JBL, FitBit, Akai, Bentley and many more. Additionally, there are assured discounts from big brands such as Apple as well. The iPhone 11, Apple's latest offering, starts at a pocket-friendly No Cost EMI of just Rs. 2,704/-.

The festival will offer a gamut of consumer electronics like Smartphones, Laptops, Apple AirPods, Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, Air Conditioners and many more at up to 40% discounts and cashbacks of up to Rs. 6000. The cashback will be credited to the customers' account within fifteen days from the payment of the first EMI.

Customers can indulge in the Grand EMI Festival either by visiting the website or better still, by downloading the swanky new Finserv MARKETS app! Download the app for exclusive app-only deals and discounts, games and more.

Finserv MARKETS is a registered corporate agent for all the financial products offered by the Bajaj Finserv Group. These financial offerings include products pertaining to Lending and Investments from Bajaj Finance Limited and Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, Life Insurance plans from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited and General Insurance plans from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited. Also, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, consumers get access to a host of products, ranging from smartphones to home appliances - all at one place. Furthermore, customers can buy all these in easy No Cost EMIs with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

The brand has come up with a tag line, 'Offers You Value - Find Yours Now' to tie up its objectives and vision. 'Offers You Value' proposition ensures that consumers get what they are looking for, that too, coupled with amazing offers and discounts. The 'Find Yours Now' proposition encourages customers to start their journey with Finserv MARKETS, be it through the Customer Portal or App so that they get help finding their 'value' from the bouquet of 500+ customized financial products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

