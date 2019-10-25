International Development News
Development News Edition

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:53 IST
RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources
Image Credit: Flickr

A group of Argentina's largest bondholders has begun forming a "creditor committee" in preparation for debt negotiations after the country's elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday. The group is coming together as left-wing Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez is expected to win an outright victory against incumbent Mauricio Macri in Sunday's vote and after a number of meetings and calls in recent weeks to plot their strategy.

"We have agreed to press on (with forming the committee) so we can be ready after elections," said one of the sources, adding "a good mix" of large creditors were involved. Another member added: "We are all expecting a first-round victory (for Fernandez) so there is no time to lose."

"It is clear a restructuring is required and apparently they (Fernandez's team) want something sorted quickly, so they will need someone to speak to." The sources could not speak for attribution due to the sensitivity of the process.

The looming negotiations are set to focus on some $100 billion in sovereign debt that has become painfully expensive after a sharp market crash hit the country's ability to pay and drained its currency reserves. Latin American's No. 3 economy is now heading to the polls, with voters likely to oust the fiscal austerity of business-friendly conservative Macri and return the country to a left-leaning Peronist government with populist credentials.

Members of the committee are also grouping together they say to ensure they cannot be bounced into any painful debt writedowns. Argentina's aggressive approach during 2001-2005 renegotiations have left painful memories and the majority of its new bonds also now have "collective action clauses" which means a restructuring goes ahead if it is backed by either two-thirds or three-quarters of debt holders.

"It is important to have a negotiating group that has a blocking majority," one source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir: Footpath vendors defy strike call to observe Infantry Day as 'black day'

For the first time in three decades, footpath vendors of a flea market here on Sunday defied the strike call to observe October 27 as a black day to protest against the 73rd Infantry Day, officials said. The Infantry Day is celebrated to c...

Pollution levels peak on Diwali day, air quality 'severe' in many parts

Pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday and are expected to enter the severe category tonight due to firecracker emissions, unfavorable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning, according to government agencies....

ISIS chief believed dead in US raid in northwest Syria: Reports

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive chief of the Islamic State, has been killed in a raid conducted by the US special forces in northwest Syria on Saturday, US media reports said on Sunday. Citing a senior US defense official and a source wit...

Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has been tapped to become the head of Germanys car industry lobby, installing a politician from the state that is home to Volkswagen in the influential post, Bild am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019