International Development News
Development News Edition

Infibeam Avenues Q2 net profit at Rs 25.9 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:10 IST
Infibeam Avenues Q2 net profit at Rs 25.9 crore

Infibeam Avenues on Friday said it has posted a manifold growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.9 crore in the September 2019 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in the year-ago period, Infibeam Avenues said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue declined by 41 percent to Rs 168.4 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 284.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added. In the last fiscal year, Infibeam had decided to focus on the core businesses of digital payments, data center infrastructure and technology platforms for government and enterprise clients.

In sync with this strategy, it divested its non-core businesses -- e-commerce marketplace, product retail and platform solutions for small and medium enterprises. The company said the comparable revenue of core business increased by 12 percent year-on-year.

"During the quarter, we have taken initiatives to grow our digital payment and enterprise software platform in India and international markets while focusing on delivering robust operational performance," Infibeam Avenues Ltd Managing Director Vishal Mehta said. The company has made strategic alliances and launched its payments platform in Saudi Arabia and plans to further expand in other international markets, he added.

The company said a number of merchants using payment and software web services were over one million, while number of successful payment transactions processed was at 34.4 million - up 20 percent Y-o-Y. The value of successful payments processed stood at Rs 14,560 crore, an increase of 12 percent Y-o-Y, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Highlights at 1700 hours

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL43 HR-POLL-LD KANDAGopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past Chandigarh With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised uncon...

TMC takes charge of Garulia municipality

Senior TMC leader Sanjay Singh Friday took over as chairman of Garulia municipality in West Bengal on Friday with the party regaining its control over the civic body from the BJP. Sanjay Singh was elected unopposed during a meeting of coun...

Exchanges to take additional surveillance measures on stocks with high promoters pledge

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have decided to take additional surveillance measures in order to reduce volatility in stocks having high promoters pledge. The exchanges have decided to levy a minimum margin of 35 percent on the stock i...

Delivery boys and girls: shouldering the festive burden

They are the young men and women tasked with delivering festivities to our doorsteps, constantly on the move and almost unseen in the crowd as they lug loaded backpacks to homes and offices in distant corners of the city. The squad that mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019