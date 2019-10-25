International Development News
Development News Edition

Irdai sets up panel to evaluate application under regulatory sandbox

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:56 IST
Irdai sets up panel to evaluate application under regulatory sandbox

Insurance regulator Irdai has set up a committee to evaluate applications filed under the Regulatory Sandbox approach to promote innovative ideas to foster growth in insurance sector. Regulatory Sandbox (RS) usually refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled/test regulatory environment for which regulators may permit certain relaxations for the limited purpose of testing.

With a view to facilitating innovation, the lnsurance Regulatory and Development Authority of lndia (lRDAl) has adopted a Regulatory Sandbox approach with an objective to recognise innovative ideas to foster growth in the insurance sector, in a way that provides flexibility in dealing with regulatory requirements and at the same time ensuring policyholder protection. The regulator has started receiving applications for Regulatory Sandbox from September 15 and the applications are from diverse areas of the insurance value chain including innovative insurance sales and servicing aspects encompassing innovative technologies and products.

To evaluate such applications, the regulator formed an eight-member panel headed by International Institute of Information Technology (Bangalore) Director S Sadagopan, Irdai said in a statement. The Committee with one-year tenure will meet as often as required and may invite experts on a specific topic and will submit its recommendations on the applications to the Irdai Chairman for his consideration, it said.

As per the terms of reference, the panel will screening of applications received for the Regulatory Sandbox and evaluating the test design of the proposed hypothesis. It will recommend applications for taking up for experimentation and evaluate the outcome of the experiments undertaken, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Airtel Africa Q2 net profit up 78% at USD 96 million

Bharti Airtels African arm Airtel Africa on Friday reported a 78 percent jump in net profit to USD 96 million for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2019, driven by growth in customer base. The company had recorded a net profit of US...

NSD AIR releases 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati' to remembering Gandhiji

Nation celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi News Services Division NSD of All India Radio continues to remind people of the lofty ideals and basic values of humanity by the Father of the Nation.NSD AIR celebrated the 150th ...

Brexit still possible on October 31: PM Johnson

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Friday that it is still possible for the country to leave the European Union on October 31, Reuters reported. Johnson also added that it is up to the EU to decide on delay and the ...

IndiGo shares tumble 12 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 7,633 cr after Q2 earnings

Shares of IndiGo on Friday tumbled 12 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter. On the BSE, the airline stock tanked 11.91 per cent to close at Rs 1,467.90 apiece. During the day, it plummeted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019