Kochi airport draws up winter schedule; new services in store

  Kochi
  Updated: 25-10-2019 17:25 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:25 IST
The winter schedule of the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has been drawn up to facilitate runway re-surfacing work, even as private airlines have announced new services. The new schedule would be effective from October 27, 2019 to March 28, 2020, a CIAL press release said here on Friday.

The re-surfacing work is to be held from November 20, 2019 to March 28, 2020, the release said. At the same time, there would be new services launched to Damam in Saudi Arabia and Island of Hanimadhoo in the Maldives, it said.

The runway would be closed for operation from 10 AM to 6 PM, the release said. Majority of the flights was re-scheduled to slots between 6 PM and 10 PM, it said.

The arrangement would see the termination of only two services in the international sector and four in the domestic sector, the release said. The CIAL handles more than a million passengers annually and hectic preparations, including the extension of operational time of check- in counters, were being done to ensure hassle-free passenger movement during the time of re-surfacing work.

FLY NAS, a budget airline from Saudi Arabia, would operate three services a week to Damam giving an extra fillip to CIAL's connectivity to Saudi Arabia with airlines like Saudi, Air India, Air India Express already operational to various airports in the Gulf country. Indigo has also announced new Damam service in the winter schedule apart from their Jeddah service.

Island Aviation Services, an airline owned by the government of the island nation of Maldives, would operate new thrice-a-week service to Hanimadhoo. The CIAL was already connected with the island nation with a daily service operated by Indigo.

The domestic sector is catered to with new services to Delhi by Go Air, Delhi and Chennai by Air Asia India, Kolkata, Chennai and Tirupati by Spicejet. Metros like Delhi and Bangalore would have 12 direct daily services and cities of Chennai and Mumbai would have eight services.

The CIAL boasts of direct connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, Hubli, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram. The international sector was being served with direct connectivity to Middle-East cities, Singapore, Colombo, Bangkok, Tel Aviv and Kuala Lumpur..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

