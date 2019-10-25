International Development News
Development News Edition

Gandhi Mandela Award 2019, an initiative to commemorate All Time World Pioneers

The Gandhi Mandela Foundation, a New Delhi based non-profit organization, under the aegis of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (a govt of India recognized 80G, 12A complaint), committed to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, has constituted India's first International Award, The Gandhi Mandela Award.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:45 IST
Gandhi Mandela Award 2019, an initiative to commemorate All Time World Pioneers
Gandhi Mandela Foundation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/Digpu): The Gandhi Mandela Foundation, a New Delhi based non-profit organization, under the aegis of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (a govt of India recognized 80G, 12A complaint), committed to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, has constituted India's first International Award, The Gandhi Mandela Award. Announcing the award on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Foundation said that the award honours exemplary work and achievements of the Heads of State and Government and other distinguished persons/organizations around the world.

The Gandhi Mandela Foundation believes that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela are relevant even in today's world as they were in their lifetime. "Mahatma Gandhi was nominated five times for the Nobel Peace Prize but never given one so it will be a befitting tribute to him to set up a Global Award in his name debuting on his 150th birth anniversary and also in the name of Nelson Mandela, who embraced the ideals of non-violence, pluralism and forbearance. The award is aimed at honouring those who have been inspired by and furthered the ideas and ideals of the two great men. This will go a long way promoting individual freedom, civil liberties and human right across the globe," said the foundation.

These awards will be given to personalities who have made significant contribution in the fields of Peace, Social Welfare, Culture, Environment, Education, Healthcare, Sports and Innovation. The Awardees will be selected by a jury of eminent personalities, including former Chief Justice of Supreme Court and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of India, Nepal and Bangladesh namely former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishnan and Justice Dipak Mishra, former Chief Justice of Nepal Justice Kedar Nath Upadhyay, former Chief Justice of Bangladesh Justice M D Tafazzul Islam, International Yoga Guru and Founder of Patanjali YogpeethBaba Ramdev along with former Justice of Supreme Court of India Justice Gyan Sudha Misra.

"We take pride in announcing that the Foundation has received nominations from more than 30 countries from Asia and Africa, including several Head of States for the first edition of the Gandhi Mandela Award," said Nandan Jha, Secretary General, Gandhi Mandela Foundation. This award will be organized in different countries of the world, beginning with India in End of the year 2019. The Honourable President of India and Vice President of India are expected to grace the occasion of Chief Guests.

Few of the prestigious nominations in the 1st Edition of Gandhi Mandela Award include Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, First President and Father of Zambia Kenneth DB Kaunda, First President and Father of Bangladesh Late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, First President and Father of Sri Lanka Late Don Stephen Senanayake, Former Deputy Prime Minister of India Lal Krishna Advani, Government of United Arab Emirates, the first lady of the Republic of Burundi Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza, President of Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister of Togo Komi SelomKlassou, Ambassador of Afghanistan to India Mohammad Naim Taher Qaderi, the OCP Foundation from the kingdom of Morocco, India Philanthropists Rajashree Birla and Azim Premji, Chairman Emeritus- Tata Sons Ratan Tata, Indian Actor, Filmmaker and Social Activist Amir Khan, Legendary Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, World Boxing Champion Mary Kom, Bangladesh Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Social Activist Anna Hazare and International Mystic SadguruJaggi Vasudev. The Gandhi Mandela Foundation plans to hold the 2nd Edition of Gandhi Mandela Award in London on October 2nd 2020.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Delhi Metro services to be available till 10 pm on Diwali

Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. The last metro train will depart from terminal stations of Airport Express Line New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21, Red Line...

No plan to support Sena to keep BJP out, says Maha Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Friday ruled out joining hands with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power in the state and said his partys mandate was to play the role of responsible opposition. Congress didnt have a...

Workshop for teachers to help kids addicted to internet

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights organized a workshop for the teachers of secondary schools in east Delhi on Friday to help them identify children addicted to the internet. The workshop, held in collaboration with Flair N...

Sebi fines Emkay Global Rs 3 lakh for violating broker norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Emkay Global Financial Services for violating brokers norms, including not settling funds and securities of most of the inactive clients. The Securities and Exchange Board o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019