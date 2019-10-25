Gandhi Mandela Award 2019, an initiative to commemorate All Time World Pioneers

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/Digpu): The Gandhi Mandela Foundation, a New Delhi based non-profit organization, under the aegis of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (a govt of India recognized 80G, 12A complaint), committed to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, has constituted India's first International Award, The Gandhi Mandela Award. Announcing the award on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Foundation said that the award honours exemplary work and achievements of the Heads of State and Government and other distinguished persons/organizations around the world.

The Gandhi Mandela Foundation believes that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela are relevant even in today's world as they were in their lifetime. "Mahatma Gandhi was nominated five times for the Nobel Peace Prize but never given one so it will be a befitting tribute to him to set up a Global Award in his name debuting on his 150th birth anniversary and also in the name of Nelson Mandela, who embraced the ideals of non-violence, pluralism and forbearance. The award is aimed at honouring those who have been inspired by and furthered the ideas and ideals of the two great men. This will go a long way promoting individual freedom, civil liberties and human right across the globe," said the foundation.

These awards will be given to personalities who have made significant contribution in the fields of Peace, Social Welfare, Culture, Environment, Education, Healthcare, Sports and Innovation. The Awardees will be selected by a jury of eminent personalities, including former Chief Justice of Supreme Court and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of India, Nepal and Bangladesh namely former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishnan and Justice Dipak Mishra, former Chief Justice of Nepal Justice Kedar Nath Upadhyay, former Chief Justice of Bangladesh Justice M D Tafazzul Islam, International Yoga Guru and Founder of Patanjali YogpeethBaba Ramdev along with former Justice of Supreme Court of India Justice Gyan Sudha Misra.

"We take pride in announcing that the Foundation has received nominations from more than 30 countries from Asia and Africa, including several Head of States for the first edition of the Gandhi Mandela Award," said Nandan Jha, Secretary General, Gandhi Mandela Foundation. This award will be organized in different countries of the world, beginning with India in End of the year 2019. The Honourable President of India and Vice President of India are expected to grace the occasion of Chief Guests.

Few of the prestigious nominations in the 1st Edition of Gandhi Mandela Award include Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, First President and Father of Zambia Kenneth DB Kaunda, First President and Father of Bangladesh Late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, First President and Father of Sri Lanka Late Don Stephen Senanayake, Former Deputy Prime Minister of India Lal Krishna Advani, Government of United Arab Emirates, the first lady of the Republic of Burundi Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza, President of Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister of Togo Komi SelomKlassou, Ambassador of Afghanistan to India Mohammad Naim Taher Qaderi, the OCP Foundation from the kingdom of Morocco, India Philanthropists Rajashree Birla and Azim Premji, Chairman Emeritus- Tata Sons Ratan Tata, Indian Actor, Filmmaker and Social Activist Amir Khan, Legendary Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, World Boxing Champion Mary Kom, Bangladesh Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Social Activist Anna Hazare and International Mystic SadguruJaggi Vasudev. The Gandhi Mandela Foundation plans to hold the 2nd Edition of Gandhi Mandela Award in London on October 2nd 2020.

