International Development News
Development News Edition

Jubilant Life Q2 net profit up 19 pc to Rs 249.39 cr; to demerge Life Science Ingredients biz

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:53 IST
Jubilant Life Q2 net profit up 19 pc to Rs 249.39 cr; to demerge Life Science Ingredients biz

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported an 18.88 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 249.39 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company said its board has also approved the demerger of the Life Science Ingredients business.

Jubilant Life had posted a net profit of Rs 209.77 crore in the corresponding July-September period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,265.93 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 2,269.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We witnessed a steady performance in revenue and improvement in operating profits in Q2'FY20 both on a YoY basis and sequentially," Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said. The board of the company has approved the recommendations of a committee constituted to consider the option of reorganizing the businesses of the company.

The board has given go-ahead to the demerger of the Life Science Ingredients (LSI) business of the company with an objective to create separate and focused entities for Pharmaceuticals and LSI businesses respectively to unlock shareholder value, the filing said. It also approved the amalgamation of promoter shareholding companies into Jubilant Life Science Ltd (JLL) with an objective to simplify the holding structure of the promoters with no change in ownership percentage and number of shares of the promoters in JLL, it added.

The composite scheme of arrangement will be filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its approval, the company said. Post the scheme becoming effective, the LSI business will stand demerged into the resulting entity, which will be listed on NSE and BSE with a mirror shareholding of JLL, it added.

"We believe that the proposed demerger will ensure depth and focus to adopt strategies necessary for growth, unlock shareholder value with direct ownership and attract focused investors in each of the business entities," Bharti as said. The proposed amalgamations will also simplify the promoter shareholding structure of JLL, they added.

The pharmaceutical entity will have three businesses post demerger -- Pharma business, Drug Discovery Services, and Proprietary Drug Discovery business, the company said. The demerged LSI business along with its subsidiaries into the resulting entity will engage in specialty intermediates, nutritional products, and life science chemicals, it added.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday closed 1.45 percent lower at Rs 561.35 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Civil supplies scam: SC restrains C'garh govt from tapping phone of its IPS officer

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Chhattisgarh government from the interception of telephones of its top police officer Mukesh Gupta and his family and granted him protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The top court ...

Sebi fines Emkay Global Rs 3 lakh for violating broker norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Emkay Global Financial Services for violating brokers norms, including not settling funds and securities of most of the inactive clients. The Securities and Exchange Board o...

Plea for entry of women into mosques, SC asks Centre to reply by Nov 5

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response by November 5 on a plea seeking entry of Muslim women in mosques across the country and claiming that such restriction was unconstitutional and violative of fundamental rights to life,...

Maha: Cong, NCP rule out backing Sena to keep BJP out of power

Chances of another BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra brightened on Friday as opposition Congress and NCP ruled out aligning with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has won 105 seats, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019