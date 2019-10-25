International Development News
Development News Edition

India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI

It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking: Sandip Somany, President, FICCI. 

India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI
Image Credit:

Welcoming Government's continuous push for reforms in governance, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said, "It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Ranking for the third consecutive year recording a jump of 14 positions to 63 in the latest ranking. This sends a strong message to Indian and global investor community about Government's commitment for reforms and making India a better destination for doing business."

"Government is committed towards reforms and measures taken by the Government in the area of trading across borders, construction permits, taxation and others have helped in improving the competitiveness of the industry in the last few years," said Mr Somany.

"In a growing economy like India, these reforms are a continuous process and I am sure government is seriously looking into areas of potential improvement like enforcing contracts, starting a business and registering property to further improve our ranking," Mr Somany added.

(With inputs from FICCI)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Official spokesperson.

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will take over the position of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the official spokesperson said on Friday.Meanwhile, Satya P...

Paes set to return to India's Davis Cup squad after one year

Leander Paes is set to return to the Indian Davis Cup squad since April 2018 after making himself available for the upcoming tie against Pakistan when the countrys top players and non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi have refused to travel t...

California utility admits it may have ignited fire

Californias biggest utility admitted its electrical equipment may have ignited a wildfire burning in wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes. Meanwhile, a wind-whipped fire destroyed homes near Los...

REFILE-GRAPHIC-Take Five: Brextension, Brelection, Bremain

1BREXIT IN A DITCH Oct 31 was when Britain was to exit the European Union, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit again. But with the UK parliament failing to play along, hes been force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019