India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI

Welcoming Government's continuous push for reforms in governance, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said, "It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Ranking for the third consecutive year recording a jump of 14 positions to 63 in the latest ranking. This sends a strong message to Indian and global investor community about Government's commitment for reforms and making India a better destination for doing business."

"Government is committed towards reforms and measures taken by the Government in the area of trading across borders, construction permits, taxation and others have helped in improving the competitiveness of the industry in the last few years," said Mr Somany.

"In a growing economy like India, these reforms are a continuous process and I am sure government is seriously looking into areas of potential improvement like enforcing contracts, starting a business and registering property to further improve our ranking," Mr Somany added.

(With inputs from FICCI)