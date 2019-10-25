AfDB-organized Masterclass Fashionomics Africa caters to African fashion start-ups

The fourth edition of the Masterclass Fashionomics Africa has been recently organized by the African Development Bank in Abidjan in association with Afreximbank, Kinaya Ventures, i-Hub Abidjan, Suguba and Google Digital Skills for Africa.

In addition to the presence of the Ministry of Culture and Francophonie of Côte d'Ivoire, and the Embassy of Great Britain, the Association of Fashion Designers of Côte d'Ivoire (ACMCI), the International School of Michèle Yakice and ELLE Côte d'Ivoire also took part in the event. The event targeted entrepreneurs in textiles, clothing and fashion accessories.

Around 100 participants, over half of whom were women, attended the event, whose objective was to support fashion entrepreneurs, from conception to the realization of their project, and to promote the emergence of the next generation of African start-ups in the sector. The Masterclass also provided the tools and know-how needed to create a fashion brand.

"African textile and fashion entrepreneurs can be very competitive on the regional and global stage, provided they have access to training and resources and adequate investment," Vanessa Moungar, director of the Gender Department, women and civil society at the Bank opined.

With this initiative, the African Development Bank plays a leading role in promoting investment in the textile sector, but also by incubating young companies. Through a value chain approach, the goal is to promote Made in Africa, from cotton producers to retailers. This promotes the growth of women and youth-owned SMEs in the African fashion industry. Industry experts shared insights into fashion management, digital marketing campaigns, branding, e-commerce and financing, and the development of quality distribution networks.

Pathe'O, Ivory-Burkinabé fashion designer, spoke about measures to support the growth of Ivorian fashion, including 'production equipment and financing to intensify the production of textiles and clothing, targeting the regional market and global through a marketing strategy'.

For Michèle Okei Caroline, director of studies at the Michèle Yakice International Vocational Training School, the participation of her students in these kinds of meetings allows them to 'see the entire ecosystem of their profession'.

Côte d'Ivoire has one of the most dynamic fashion industries on the continent with enormous potential for development and job creation, especially for women and youth. As production costs increase in Asia, Africa is the last frontier in finding new markets for clothing supplies.