BRIEF-AIA Group Posts Qtrly Value Of New Business Of US$980 Million, Up 1%

AIA Group Ltd: * AIA GROUP LTD - QTRLY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS (VONB) OF US$980 MILLION, UP 1 PER CENT

* AIA GROUP LTD - DURING QUARTER, GROWTH RATE OF 14 PER CENT GROWTH IN VONB EXCLUDING HONG KONG * AIA GROUP LTD - QTRLY VONB MARGIN UP 6.0 PPS TO 67.0 PER CENT

* AIA GROUP SAYS DELIVERED GROWTH IN VONB IN A CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT, PARTICULARLY IN RELATION TO CURRENT EVENTS IN HONG KONG * AIA GROUP LTD - QTRLY TOTAL WEIGHTED PREMIUM INCOME (TWPI) UP 8 PER CENT TO US$8,168 MILLION

* AIA GROUP LTD - QTRLY ANNUALISED NEW PREMIUMS (ANP) LOWER BY 8 PER CENT AT US$1,444 MILLION * AIA GROUP SAYS DESPITE SOME HEADWINDS, AIA’S MARKETS ACROSS THE REGION WILL BENEFIT OVER LONG TERM FROM INCREASING DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS

* AIA GROUP - HONG KONG BUSINESS REPORTED A DOUBLE-DIGIT REDUCTION IN VONB IN THE THIRD QUARTER * AIA GROUP LTD - "REDUCED NUMBERS OF MAINLAND CHINESE VISITORS TO HONG KONG CONTINUE TO AFFECT SALES" Source text http://bit.ly/31Kt2rm Further company coverage:

