International Development News
Development News Edition

BMS terms 4th draft of social security code 'disappointing'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:36 IST
BMS terms 4th draft of social security code 'disappointing'

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Monday said it has rejected the latest draft social security code saying it is "totally disappointing" for workers in the country. Recently, the Ministry of Labour and Employment circulated a draft of the social security code to seek comments from stakeholders.

"The latest 4th draft on Social Security Code, 2019, is totally disappointing for the workers," said BMS in its comments on the code submitted to the ministry on Monday. According to a statement by the trade union, BMS has said the new draft is a weak cut and paste of existing eight social security laws with different threshold limits for different benefits, and, in the current form, is contrary to the objectives of the codification of labour laws.

"Unlike the wage code, it is not universal, i.e. it did not aim the last worker to be benefitted by all the benefits. It creates a class division of privileged employees, workers and unfortunate wage workers with different sets of benefits," it added. BMS said the first draft of the code had contained highly beneficial provisions like providing the right to social security for all, last worker having access to nearly 14 social security benefits, constituting a central apex council headed by the prime minister, every local body to assist workers in security cadre, assuring that wage for the purpose of calculation will not be less than minimum wages, benefits continuing even after retirement, and providing a separate fund for gratuity, among others.

"They all are (beneficial clauses) missing (in the latest code)," it said. The union has demanded that the eligibility for gratuity should be reduced from minimum five years of service to one year as up to 80 per cent of workers engaged in many organised sectors units are contract labours.

"The intention of the whole exercise gets tainted in the proposal of opting out of ESI (Employees State Insurance) and shifting from EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) to NPS (National Pension System). There is no health insurance in the whole world which is comparable to ESI in terms of benefits and also running profitably without government assistance. EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) itself has come out with a study that EPS is more beneficial to the workers compared to NPS," it said. BMS also said most of the powers under the draft code are arbitrarily retained for executive decisions including power to exempt the law to establishments or arbitrarily reducing the rate of contribution to the social security funds.

The government share of 1.16 per cent in EPS has been withdrawn, it said. Flaws in the existing social security laws raised by trade unions are not at all taken care of in the code, it added. Inducting private players in implementing schemes and running ESI medical colleges and hospitals is also objectionable.

On many benefits, the employer is made personally liable which should be replaced by social insurance but not commercial insurance. Many allowances are exempted from the definition of wages, which will encourage erring employers to cleverly reduce their contribution to the EPF, the union said.

"The government should understand that it is changing the main social security laws like ESI and EPF shaped by none other than a great visionary like (Bhimrao) Ambedkar. It should not miss the historic role in shaping the destiny of the nation by its casual approach. Hence, BMS totally rejects the 4th draft and requests the government to reconsider and modify the second draft considering the objections and suggestions made by the BMS to it, to the benefit of workers", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case, going to arbitration - trade official

The United States rejected Chinas request on Monday for 2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged U.S. failure to comply with a World Trade Organization WTO ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.WTO appeals j...

UPDATE 1-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019