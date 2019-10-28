International Development News
Development News Edition

Salarpuria Sattva to enter affordable housing biz; plans Rs 900cr investment on 2 units in Bengaluru

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:56 IST
Salarpuria Sattva to enter affordable housing biz; plans Rs 900cr investment on 2 units in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based realty firm Salarpuria Sattva is entering into affordable housing segment and plans to develop two projects in the IT city with an estimated investment of around Rs 900 crore. Salarpuria Sattva is one of the leading real estate developer in South India. It focuses more on commercial real estate projects. The company, in partnership with global investment firm Blackstone, has developed many commercial projects.

Recently, Blackstone and Salarpuria Sattva bought 'Global Village Tech Park' in Bengaluru from Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd for Rs 2,700 crore. "We are entering into the affordable housing segment. We are coming up with two projects to begin with," Salarpuria Sattva group Managing Director Bijay Agarwal told PTI.

He said the company will sell residential units in a price range of Rs 25-60 lakh in these two projects comprising about 2,500 flats. The per sq ft rate will be around Rs 3,500-4,000. The two projects, one located near the Kempegowda airport and other on the Mysore road, are expected to be launched early next year.

When asked about the investment, Agarwal said it will be around USD 130 million (about Rs 900 crore). Real estate developers are focusing on affordable housing segment to beat the demand slowdown.

The government is promoting this segment by charging lower GST of 1 per cent and providing additional Rs 1.5 lakh deduction on interest paid on home loans under Income Tax act. It is also providing interest subsidy under a central scheme. According to a report by brokerage firm PropTiger, real estate developers are expected to deliver over 4.5 lakh affordable housing units by 2020.

Salarpuria Sattva has completed 114 projects across seven cities in India in about three decade. It has completed about 50 million sq ft area and around 40 million sq ft development is in progress. The development of over 30 million sq ft is in a planning stage. Besides Bengaluru, the group has presence in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Goa.

The group in also into education and hospitality businesses among others. It has forayed into two major growing segments -- co-working and co-living -- through partnership with Co-live and Simpliwork.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sitharaman meets IFAD president Houngbo to boost efforts for rural communities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Gilbert F Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD, who is in India this week to meet government leaders for strengthening joint efforts to boost farmer...

US AFRICOM conducts airstrike targeting ISIS terrorists in Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS terrorists in the Golis Mountain region, Somalia, on October 25, 2019.The Golis Mountains are a known area for terrorist activ...

UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest. The idea of a second referendum...

19-year-old held in connection with mother's death

A 19-year-old woman has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the death of her mother whose body was found near railway tracks, police said on Monday. According to a senior police official, they received a complaint fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019