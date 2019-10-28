IIM(C) 17th in prestigious global management ranking

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has secured the 17th rank globally in the 'Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2019'. The institute got the ranking for its 2-Year Masters in Business Administration (formerly Post Graduate Programme in Management), an IIM (C) statement said on Monday.

The position has been advanced by six ranks this year and the institute bagged the 1st place among the five Indian B-Schools listed in the rankings. This elevation in the ranking is a reflection of the quality of education provided by the institute and the final outcome of successful employment among the 2-Year MBA program's alumni, the statement said.

Among the parameters that the ranking was focused on, IIM Calcutta did better than its Indian compatriots on categories such as today's salary, weighted salary, salary percentage increase, career progress ranking, involvement of international faculty, inclusion of international board members, percentage of female faculty and student gender diversity ratio, it said. Commenting on the 2019 Rankings, Dean, New Initiatives and External Relations, Professor Prashant Mishra said, "The FT Ranking for 2019 is a reiteration of the leadership positions that IIM Calcutta holds in the global management education landscape." "With the internationalization of our curriculum over the years and some of the best faculty from across the world, our offerings are curated to address the needs of the dynamic business environment. The rankings will help us network more closely with the top B-schools across the globe," he said.

The other parameters that are considered for the rankings are value for money ranking, aims achieved by alumni on taking the course, career services ranking, employability among students within three months of completing the course, the involvement of women in the institute's board, international student in-take etc.

