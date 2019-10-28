International Development News
Development News Edition

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Sees a Silver Lining with Cell and Gene Therapies

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:37 IST
Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Sees a Silver Lining with Cell and Gene Therapies

 With both large pharmaceutical companies and mid-sized biotechs adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, there has been a reorientation of drug discovery and development, validation, testing, and clinical deployment. Scientific advancements such as cell and gene therapies and understanding of the microbiome, plus improvements in early disease diagnostics, are expected to drive the $9.56 billionneurodegenerative disorder (ND) therapeutics market for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) toward $15.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.30%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018389/Neurodegenerative_Alzheimer_Parkinson.jpg

"With the alarming attrition rate of clinical pipeline for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and elusive success of therapies in their ability to modify disease, the future of the therapy hinges on the course of action companies take today," said Khushbu Jain, Transformational HealthIndustry Analyst. "As the understanding of science behind disease deepens and offers new pathways for drug development, pharma companies will have to seek additional avenues for revenue and unconventional partnerships to offer immediate solutions to patients. The most lucrative partners remain digital platform providers that can help manage the disease better, help expedite drug discovery and, ultimately, deliver on outcome-based care."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, Forecast to 2024, examines the new risk mitigation strategies in light of generalization and price erosion. It also identifies viable partnership models and the organizations' alternative solutions to R&D challenges cloaked in digital alternatives. It analyzes the innovativeness of the key regional markets of North America, Western Europe (EU5, Scandinavia, Benelux), and Asia-Pacific (China, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Thailand).

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3t7.

"Unprecedented funding, favorable regulatory overhaul, and culture of open innovation will create a favorable environment for successful disease-modifying therapies, despite the high degree of drug pipeline attrition. The segments with the most potential will be cell and gene therapies," noted Jain. "By 2024, adjunctive digital therapies are expected to become an integral part of care delivery for NDs."

There will be additional growth opportunities for drug developers that:

  • Invest in analytics platforms to reliably extract meaning from data gathered in uncontrolled environments, as well as establish the validity of patient-reported data.
  • Focus on digital biomarkers as they offer an opportunity to go beyond episodic measurement to frequent and continuous symptom/outcome measurement.
  • Utilize the microbiome to develop non-invasive diagnostic and screening tools to facilitate early detection, as related symptoms can serve as identifiable markers for PD diagnosis.
  • Explore a combinatorial approach for AD, with stem cells tagged with neurotransmitters or protein-modifying enzymes, and simultaneously evaluate sources, types, stages, doses, and routes of stem cell transplantation for therapy optimization.
  • Collaborate with device manufacturers from the early stages of drug discovery to design targeted drug delivery devices.
  • Leverage new-generation digital tools or outsource them to contract research organizations (CROs) for faster, efficient, and economical repurposing of existing drugs.

Growth Opportunities in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, Forecast to 2024
MECB-52

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
T: +1 210 348 10 12
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Will send report to centre on aid for floods after assessing damage

The Karnataka government on Monday said it was assessing the damage caused by the second spell of floods in the state and would soon send a report to the Centre, seeking aid. As there were floods for the second time in the state, our offici...

Haryana, Punjab record spike in farm fires; SAFAR says share in Delhi pollution will go up

While Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in the national capital, till October 27, according to governmen...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter Monday the United States plans to cooperate with like-minded nations to promote security in next-generation 5G networks. In a letter to delegates at the 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference i...

Having an enclave within country not desirable: V-P Naidu to EU lawmakers on J-K

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asserted on Monday that scraping the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir was a step towards equality and said there was a wide belief that having an enclave within the country was not desirable. Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019