International Development News
Development News Edition

MahaRera allows home-owners of DSK group to complete stressed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:55 IST
MahaRera allows home-owners of DSK group to complete stressed
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

In a first, Maharashtra's realty regulator has allowed homebuyers in a project of the stressed company DSK Group to complete a stuck project in Pune. Over 90 percent of the project, christened 'Sadaphuli' in Talegaon is completed in six years since it was launched, while the rest will now be completed by buyers who have booked apartments, DSK's financier Tata Capital Housing Finance and a two-member panel appointed by the realty watchdog, Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRera).

DSK has been mired in a series of allegations of impropriety for the last few years, leading to stress in its ongoing projects. Usually, realtors transfer their rights to peers in case of stress, but DSK's difficulties had put question marks over the future for 161 home buyers. MahaRera on October 22 ordered the resolution under sections 7 and 8 of the state's Rera Act and revoked the registration of the project.

While doing so, it allowed home buyers or the association of allottees (AOA) to execute the remaining construction and register the sale agreements for the project. The Authority has also directed Tata Capital Housing Finance, an investor in the project and MahaRera designated resolution panel comprising developer Niranjan Hiranandani and consumer rights activist Shirish Deshpande, to assist the AOA to complete the project.

The AOA, Tata and the two-member panel has been asked to formulate a blueprint for completion of the project to be submitted by February next year. The project consists of 279 apartments to be constructed over two phases, and 161 apartments have already been sold.

In the first phase, which includes two towers has a total of 184 apartments out of which 100 are already sold or booked. In the second phase, which has 95 apartments, as many as 61 are sold or booked. Meanwhile, MahaRera has directed to freeze the bank accounts opened by the promoters of the company in Bank of Maharashtra's Pune branch for the project until further notice.

It has also suggested filing a caveat application by the AOA and Tata Capital Housing with the NCLT, Mumbai Bench, to ensure that they are heard and the NCLT is apprised of the efforts of the authority in case of a possibility of an operational creditor, if any, initiating insolvency proceedings against the DSK Group. DSK Group chairman DS Kulkarni and his wife are currently lodged in Yerawada jail in Pune for allegedly cheating nearly 33,000 depositors and investors of nearly Rs 2,043.18 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

"Secret" no more: Pope renames historic Vatican archives

The Vatican Secret Archives, containing millions of documents spanning 12 centuries, are no longer officially secret.Pope Francis has renamed the priceless archives, which include letters about King Henry VIIIs requests to divorce Catherine...

166 arrested for violating SC order on bursting firecrackers: police data

More than 160 people were arrested for bursting illegal firecrackers and violating the Supreme Court-mandated two-hour window to burst green crackers in Delhi on Diwali night, police said on Monday. According to the data released by police,...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hoursEXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-BANGLA-GANGULY-LD DAYNIGHT DayNight Test Ganguly hopeful, BCB set to take a f...

A day after Diwali, Delhi's AQI at season's worst but better than last year

A hazy cocktail of emissions from fireworks, stubble burning and vehicles hung over the national capital a day after Diwali on Monday when the air quality index plummeted to very poor, the worst-recorded level this season. The citys air qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019