GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cling to gains on trade hopes, mixed earnings weigh on Europe

World stocks hovered near a 15-month high on Tuesday underpinned by cautious optimism over a Sino-U.S trade deal and expectations of another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve, with safe havens such as gold and yen on the back foot. A mixed bag of earnings offset some of the chipper moods on European bourses, with the pan-regional STOXX 600 snapping a six-day losing streak to ease 0.4% and Germany's DAX index easing 0.2%.

The losses in Europe followed a mixed performance in Asia, where Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4% to reach levels last seen a year ago. Shanghai blue chips dithered either side of the flat. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of a trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

The U.S. trade representative also said Washington was studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire on Dec. 28. But analysts cautioned that trade tensions were far from over.

"It isn't yet clear that an interim deal that kicks trade worries down the road would be sufficient to allay concerns about the geopolitical, economic, earnings, and policy backdrop," Mark Haefele, CIO at UBS Global Wealth Management. "President Trump's announcement of a Chinese commitment to buying $40–50 billion of U.S. agricultural products appears unrealistic – U.S. exports to China peaked at just $26 billion in 2012 when prices were much higher."

U.S. futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street after Monday's rally that saw the S&P 500 gain 0.56% to a record closing peak and the Dow rise 0.49% and the Nasdaq 1.01%. Microsoft Corp climbed 2.46% in late NY trade after winning the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract, beating out Amazon.com Inc.

Google parent Alphabet Inc meanwhile slipped after missing analysts' estimates for quarterly profit even though revenue growth topped expectations. WAIT AND SEE

With markets in wait and see mode for Fed and trade developments, bond yields inched lower. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield hovered just below three-month highs hit on Monday when yields across the single currency bloc rose sharply after the European Union granted Britain a Brexit extension. Yields on two-year Treasury notes were treading water after hitting four-week highs on Monday at 1.668%.

Investors are still looking forward to a likely rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, though the outlook was less clear beyond that. "We expect the Federal Reserve will cut rates this week and possibly once next year, as insurance against a broad economic slowdown," BlackRock's chief fixed-income strategist, Scott Thiel, said in a note to clients.

The futures market has 50 basis points of cuts priced in by June. Central banks in Japan and Canada also meet this week, with talk the former might ease further if only to prevent an export-sapping bounce in its currency.

The shift from safe harbors saw the yen weaken slightly, with the dollar standing at 108.89 yen after having reached its highest in three months. It was eyeing a key technical level at 109.31. The euro edged up to $1.1095 and was little changed against a basket of currencies at 97.782.

The British pound meanwhile fell towards a 10-day low, nearing $1.28 against a broadly stronger greenback as investors waited for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next attempt to push for a general election before the end of the year. Spot gold hovered at $1,493 per ounce, after having pulled away from last week's top around $1,517.

Oil prices were pressured by signs of rising U.S. crude stockpiles. Brent crude futures slipped 45 cents to $61.12 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 53 cents to $55.28.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield edged off three-month highs on Tuesday as investors waited for a fresh steer before pushing borrowing costs any higher. Government bond yields across the single currency bloc rose sharply on Monday afte...

World unprepared for impact of climate change on mountain water supplies - experts

The world faces increased flooding, droughts and possible conflicts due to the effects of climate change on freshwater supplies drawn from mountains but is woefully unprepared to tackle these risks, experts said. Mountain-sourced water supp...

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

Jakarta, Oct 29 AP The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on th...

Mass prayer at sea on first anniversary of Indonesia jet crash

Jakarta, Oct 29 AFP Grieving relatives tossed flowers into the sea Tuesday where an Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed a year ago, killing all 189 on board, after a final accident report pointed to plane design flaws as a key factor in the dis...
