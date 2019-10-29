Pentagon announces F-35 jet prices for next three years
The Pentagon announced pricing details on Tuesday for its agreement with Lockheed Martin Co that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7%, which may encourage other nations to buy warplanes.
Lockheed executives have said that any country with an F-16 jet, the predecessor to the F-35, is a potential customer.
