Pentagon announces F-35 jet prices for next three years

The Pentagon announced pricing details on Tuesday for its agreement with Lockheed Martin Co that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7%, which may encourage other nations to buy warplanes.

Lockheed executives have said that any country with an F-16 jet, the predecessor to the F-35, is a potential customer.

