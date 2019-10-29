Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours:

DCM25 BIZ-LD TELECOM-COMMITTEE CoS to look at financial stress in telecom sector after SC orders massive payouts

New Delhi: As the telecom sector stares at a massive payout following a Supreme Court order, the government has constituted a Committee of Secretaries to work out a financial bailout package that may include lowering of spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data.

DCM20 BIZ-SFIO-LD DHFL Govt to soon order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities

New Delhi: The government will soon order an SFIO probe into alleged financial irregularities at debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL after a report by the Registrar of Companies indicated fund diversion, a source said.

DEL39 BIZ-LD STOCKS Market on a song: Sensex soars 582 pts on earnings boost, stimulus hopes

Mumbai: The Indian stock market began the post-Diwali session with a bang on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex surging 582 points to close at a near four-month high on hopes of more economic stimulus measures and income tax cuts.

DCM27 BIZ-CCI-MAKEMYTRIP Competition Comm orders probe against Make My Trip-GoIbibo, Oyo

New Delhi: The Competition Commission has ordered an investigation against online travel agents Make My Trip-GoIbibo and hospitality services provider Oyo for alleged unfair business practices.

DEL19 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices tumble Rs 548 tracking tepid global trends

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday tumbled Rs 548 to Rs 38,857 per 10 grams in the national capital in tandem with tepid global market trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM32 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investor wealth rises Rs 2.73 lakh cr in mkt rally

New Delhi: Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.73 lakh crore on Tuesday in a buoyant equity market where the BSE benchmark zoomed 581.64 points helped by encouraging quarterly results and US-China trade deal optimism.

DCM9 BIZ-LD AIRTEL-RESULTS Airtel postpones Q2 results as it seeks 'support' from govt over Rs 42,000-cr statutory levies

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has deferred the release of its second-quarter earnings report till November 14 as it sought clarity and "support" from the government on Rs 42,000-crore statutory dues it owes to the exchequer following the Supreme Court judgment.

DEL23 PREZ-LD CSR Prez Kovind suggests more social welfare spending by companies for orphans, disabled people

New Delhi: Emphasising that social welfare activities will generate enough goodwill for wealth creators among ordinary people, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday suggested companies to look at ways to contribute more towards CSR spending for orphans and disabled people.

