International Development News
Development News Edition

Business highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:27 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours:

DCM25 BIZ-LD TELECOM-COMMITTEE CoS to look at financial stress in telecom sector after SC orders massive payouts

New Delhi: As the telecom sector stares at a massive payout following a Supreme Court order, the government has constituted a Committee of Secretaries to work out a financial bailout package that may include lowering of spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data.

DCM20 BIZ-SFIO-LD DHFL Govt to soon order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities

New Delhi: The government will soon order an SFIO probe into alleged financial irregularities at debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL after a report by the Registrar of Companies indicated fund diversion, a source said.

DEL39 BIZ-LD STOCKS Market on a song: Sensex soars 582 pts on earnings boost, stimulus hopes

Mumbai: The Indian stock market began the post-Diwali session with a bang on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex surging 582 points to close at a near four-month high on hopes of more economic stimulus measures and income tax cuts.

DCM27 BIZ-CCI-MAKEMYTRIP Competition Comm orders probe against Make My Trip-GoIbibo, Oyo

New Delhi: The Competition Commission has ordered an investigation against online travel agents Make My Trip-GoIbibo and hospitality services provider Oyo for alleged unfair business practices.

DEL19 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices tumble Rs 548 tracking tepid global trends

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday tumbled Rs 548 to Rs 38,857 per 10 grams in the national capital in tandem with tepid global market trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM32 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investor wealth rises Rs 2.73 lakh cr in mkt rally

New Delhi: Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.73 lakh crore on Tuesday in a buoyant equity market where the BSE benchmark zoomed 581.64 points helped by encouraging quarterly results and US-China trade deal optimism.

DCM9 BIZ-LD AIRTEL-RESULTS Airtel postpones Q2 results as it seeks 'support' from govt over Rs 42,000-cr statutory levies

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has deferred the release of its second-quarter earnings report till November 14 as it sought clarity and "support" from the government on Rs 42,000-crore statutory dues it owes to the exchequer following the Supreme Court judgment.

DEL23 PREZ-LD CSR Prez Kovind suggests more social welfare spending by companies for orphans, disabled people

New Delhi: Emphasising that social welfare activities will generate enough goodwill for wealth creators among ordinary people, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday suggested companies to look at ways to contribute more towards CSR spending for orphans and disabled people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Work for implementation of digital health blueprint, Vardhan urges stakeholders

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday urged stakeholders to work towards implementing the National Digital Health Blueprint in a time-bound manner. The government is committed to ensuring high quality health care, accessible to all...

36 million in India to face threat of annual floods by 2050: Study

Nearly 36 million people in India will be threatened by flooding annually by 2050 if green house gas emissions are not reduced, a new study has said, showing the potential of climate change to reshape cities, economies and coastlines within...

Odisha has set a global benchmark in handling disaster

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state has set a global benchmark in handling disaster management and the target now was to reduce economic losses caused due to natural calamities like cyclone and floods. Patnaik sa...

Petrobras CEO says oil spill could be worst environmental 'attack' in Brazil's history

Oil slicks washing up on beaches along more than 2,000 kilometers 1,240 miles of Brazils northeast coastline could be the worst environmental attack in the countrys history, the chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras said on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019