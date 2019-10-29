International Development News
Development News Edition

Rupee closes 6 paise higher at 70.84 against USD

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:31 IST
Rupee closes 6 paise higher at 70.84 against USD
Image Credit: Flickr

The rupee pared some of its early gains to close with a marginal rise of 6 paise at 70.84 against the US dollar on Tuesday as foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices rendered some support. However, a stronger dollar against key global currencies kept the rupee movement under check through the session.

The Indian unit opened on a bullish note after an extended weekend and rose to a high of 70.68 to the dollar during the day. But, it moved southward during the fag-end of the session and settled at 70.84, a gain of 6 paise. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 876.64 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 percent to 97.84. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.06 percent to USD 60.92 per barrel in futures trade.

"Indian rupee gave away early morning gains amid dollar buying from state-run banks... However, the recovery in the dollar index and dollar buying by banks on behalf of importers dragged rupee lower in the afternoon session," said V K Sharma, Head - PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities. The 10-year government bond yield was trading at 6.51 percent.

Forex traders said that caution also set in as market participants remained cautious ahead of the important FOMC policy statement that will be released later this week. On the stock market front, the BSE Sensex settled 581.64 points or 1.48 percent, higher at 39,831.84. The broader NSE Nifty rallied 159.70 points or 1.37 percent to close at 11,786.85.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah supporters destroy Lebanese protest camp

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters, many of them wielding batons, rampaged through the main anti-government protest camp in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters. Riot police race...

UPDATE 3-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanons ruling elite. The Sunni politician addressed t...

Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. Modi, who is here to attend the third edition ...

2 dead as training aircraft crashes in northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot police say two 46-year-old men have been killed after their small, fixed-wing training aircraft crashed at an airport in breakaway northern Cyprus. Police said the aircraft crashed shortly after noon Tuesday near the termina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019