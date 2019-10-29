International Development News
Development News Edition

Amarinder seeks World Bank support to help farmers shift from conventional wheat-paddy cycle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:39 IST
Amarinder seeks World Bank support to help farmers shift from conventional wheat-paddy cycle

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sought technological and financial support from the World Bank to help farmers transition from the conventional wheat-paddy cycle to a diversified cropping pattern, aimed at income enhancement and water conservation. During a meeting here with a World Bank delegation, led by Juergen Voegele, global director (agriculture and water) of the World Bank, the chief minister said that incentivised by the state government's programmes, many farmers are adopting alternative crops by shunning wheat and paddy cultivation.

"They needed technological and financial support, which the World Bank could provide," he said, according to an official statement here. Amarinder directed the state agriculture department to come out with a blueprint for crop diversification and ground water saving projects for submission to the World Bank, for their technological and financial support.

During the high-level meeting, which focused on the critical issues of crop diversification to enhance farmers' income and check water depletion, the chief minister also urged the World Bank to provide support for promotion of fruit and livestock exports in Punjab, as it had done in Uzbekistan. Amarinder asked the delegation members to share their experiences and innovations to complement the state's efforts to protect its ground water table.

He mooted decoupling of farm subsidies from production, and underlined the need for an efficient marketing mechanism to incentivise farmers towards crop diversification, and said the World Bank could support the state government's programmes in this regard. He also stressed the importance of enlargement of the existing farm support mechanism, for which procurement of alternative crops such as maize, cotton and sugarcane by the Union government at the minimum support price was vital, he said.

The issue of stubble burning also came up during the meeting and the chief minister said the farmers needed to be incentivised through cost compensation by the central government to make the campaign against the harmful practice a success. Voegele, according to the Punjab government's statement, lauded the state's initiatives like 'Paani Bachao, Paise Kamao' and assured the chief minister of full support from the World Bank in his efforts towards crop diversification and water conservation.

Punjab has great opportunity to herald a new agriculture revolution by leveraging its potential in fruits and allied sectors, he added. PTI SUN HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to land on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to 9News in Denver. That leaves Brandon Allen, scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien as th...

UPDATE 3-German minister Altmaier breaks nose in tumble from stage

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after tumbling from the stage at a conference on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, an official familiar with the situation said.The minister, 61, tri...

It's my job, that's what I am here for: Ganguly on first ever D/N Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the historic decision to organise Indias first-ever Day-Night Test is based on common sense as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format. Indias maiden Day-Ni...

Nobody has stopped opposition leaders from visiting Kashmir: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition over its criticism of the government for EU delegations visit to Kashmir, the BJP said on Tuesday that nobody has stopped leaders of the Congress and other parties from travelling to the Valley as the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019