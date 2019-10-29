International Development News
Development News Edition

Inter-ministerial group discusses possibility of further easing FDI policy

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:10 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:57 IST
Inter-ministerial group discusses possibility of further easing FDI policy
Image Credit: Pixabay

An inter-ministerial group on Tuesday held discussions on the possibility of further easing foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in different sectors with a view to attract overseas investors, an official said. The meeting was chaired by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.

Officials from different ministries, including defense, Home affairs, information and broadcasting, electronics and IT, and finance, attended the meeting, the official said. The department is looking at relaxing norms in those sectors where currently 100 percent FDI is not permitted through automatic route.

Foreign investment is allowed through automatic route in most of the sectors, but in certain areas such as defense, telecom, media, pharmaceuticals and insurance, government approval is required. In some sectors like telecom, insurance, banking, and media, there is a cap on the FDI limit. "Basic target is those sectors, where there is a government approval route and 100 percent FDI is not there," the official said.

Under the government route, the foreign investor has to take prior approval of the respective ministry/department. Through the automatic approval route, the investor just has to inform the RBI after the investment is made. There are nine sectors where FDI is prohibited and that includes lottery business, gambling and betting, chit funds, Nidhi company, real estate business, and manufacturing of cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes using tobacco.

Recently, the government relaxed FDI norms in several sectors like single-brand retail trading, contract manufacturing and coal mining. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in July had proposed relaxation in the FDI norms for certain sectors such as aviation, AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics), insurance, and single-brand retail.

Currently, a standard operating procedure is laid out by the DPIIT through which foreign direct investment proposals are processed within a fixed time period of 8-10 weeks. During the April-June period of the current fiscal, FDI into India increased by 28 percent to USD 16.33 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

Shakib made a mistake, BCB will stand by him: Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the countrys Cricket Board on Tuesday offered support to suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, insisting that his failure to report corrupt approaches was a mistake from which he will learn and b...

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus planes, to induct long range A321XLR aircraft

Placing one of the single largest aircraft orders, IndiGo will buy 300 Airbus 320 neo family planes as the budget carrier continues with its ambitious growth plans. While the price details were not disclosed, the order would be worth over U...

Bulgaria gives Russian diplomat 24 hours to leave

Bulgarias foreign ministry on Tuesday gave a Russian diplomat allegedly involved in espionage 24 hours to leave the country after it found that its request to Moscow to recall him by Monday had not been carried out. The ministry was forced ...

Sonia Gandhi to convene party meeting to fix programme for party's anti-govt stir

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of top Congress leaders on November 2 at the party headquarters to fix the partys strategy for its scheduled agitation to highlight the BJP governments failure. The Congress plans to hi...
