BRIEF-Aramco Struggling To Land Cornerstone Investors For IPO - CNBC Reporter Tweet Citing DJ

  Reuters
  • |
  Riyadh
  • |
  29-10-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:14 IST
BRIEF-Aramco Struggling To Land Cornerstone Investors For IPO - CNBC Reporter Tweet Citing DJ

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* ARAMCO STRUGGLING TO LAND CORNERSTONE INVESTORS FOR IPO - CNBC REPORTER TWEET CITING DJ Source text: http://bit.ly/2MXqPVt Further company coverage:

