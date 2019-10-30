PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - October 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

General election set for December 12 as MPs vote to break Brexit paralysis https://on.ft.com/2PtIPID Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot parent PSA in merger talks https://on.ft.com/36qlUnE

Royal Mail makes fresh plea to avoid Christmas strikes https://on.ft.com/32YwQXq Overview

Britain will hold an early election on December 12 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a company with shares worth more than $47 billion, according to people informed on the talks.

UK's Royal Mail Plc has written to the Communications Workers Union saying it will enter into talks "without preconditions" if the union agrees to remove the threat of strike action over the Christmas, the company said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

