APGCE 2019 Provides Innovative Solutions to Revolutionise the Geoscience Sector

Over 2,000 participants from the Upstream sector from more than 20 countries converged in Kuala Lumpur for the Asia Petroleum Geoscience Conference & Exhibition (APGCE) 2019, organised by International Conference & Exhibition Professionals (iCEP), is taking place here today until 30 October 2019.

Hosted by Malaysia's national oil and gas corporation PETRONAS, this biennial event seeks to pursue innovative geoscience solutions and application of technology, in line with the theme "Fresh Ideas, New Frontiers".

The conference attendees comprising oil and gas top management executives, industry experts, engineers, stratigraphers, technologists and other members of the geoscience fraternity will exchange ideas and discuss industry opportunities in a comprehensive conference program which includes two Special Sessions, 25 Technical Sessions, 13 Core Presentations, 60 Oral Presentations, and 39 E-Poster Presentations.

PETRONAS Vice President of Malaysia Assets, Upstream Business & Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, Bacho Pilong in his welcoming remarks said, "It is crucial for the upstream business to seek beyond itself and to emulate best practices and lessons learnt from other industries in its quest for fresh ideas to conquer new frontiers and uncharted waters."

Bacho, together with PETRONAS Chairman, Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh and PETRONAS President & Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, officially launched APGCE 2019.

PETRONAS Vice President of Exploration & APGCE 2019 Patron, Emeliana-Rice Oxley and Chairman of APGCE 2019 Organising Committee, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman were also present at the launch.

Renowned industry experts, policymakers and speakers in the geoscience fraternity who will be sharing their thoughts include Timothy Dodson, Executive Vice President Exploration, Equinor ASA, Michael Deal, Vice President Asia Pacific Exploration, ExxonMobil and Jean Marc Rodriguez, Vice President Exploration, Asia Pacific, Total.

This year's edition of APGCE features a novel offering during the Core Session, a virtual outcrop display that allows geoscientists to study cliff sections and other topographic features using laser scanning and photogrammetry.

Prior to the conference, delegates also participated in a field trip to Kepulauan Seribu, Indonesia, to study modern carbonate depositional systems.

The Student Programme, dedicated to preparing university students for a career in the geosciences, is currently ongoing throughout the conference period.

Apart from the conference, APGCE 2019 also features more than 45 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest technology solutions in upstream activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)