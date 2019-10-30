International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iraq's Umm Qasr port operations halted by protesters -officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Iraq's Umm Qasr port operations halted by protesters -officials
Image Credit: ANI

Operations were at a complete standstill at Iraq's Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra on Wednesday after protesters blocked its entrance in the previous day, port officials said.

Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food. The port had been operating at only around 20% of the normal level on Tuesday after protesters blocked its entrance, port officials said.

"Protesters have blocked the main entrance to the port. Trucks that carry goods can't enter or leave the facility," said one of the officials. Thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets this week in the second wave of protests against a government and a political elite they say is corrupt and out of touch. The death toll since a broader wave of unrest started on Oct.1 is at least 250.

Further disruptions to operations could cause financial damage to the country and impact the inflow of commodities, port officials said in a statement. "Halting the entry of commodities will cause a huge increase in the price of goods and create negative results," the statement added.

Port officials say they are holding talks with protesters to try to persuade them to allow trucks and shift workers to enter and leave the port so it can resume normal operations.

Also Read: Chennai Airport officials seize gold worth Rs 36 lakh concealed in rectums of two men

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow launches hotline for tourists

The Moscow Tourist Information Support Centre has launched a new hotline for tourists in Moscow. Visitors to the Russian capital can now get 247 help via a short number - 122, as well as a ten-digit landline number - 7 495 122-01-11. Moscow...

Alappuzha, Oct 30 (PTI) Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,

Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,Coconut oil Milling Rs.15,925.00, Copra Edible Rs.10,225,Copra odey Rs.10,175, Copra Rassy Rs.10,125 and Oil CakeExpeller Rs.2,900.00....

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) +Rates per Quintal+

Rates per Quintal Coconut oil Rs.14,525-Nom, Coconut oil MillingRs.15,925-, Copra FAQ Rs.10,225-, Copra As it isRs.9,750-, Oil Cake Rotary Rs. 2,900-, Oil cake ExpellerRs.2,300-....

Gold prices up Rs 87 on weaker rupee, firm global markets

Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 87 to Rs 38,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on firm global trends and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. On Tuesday, gold had closed at Rs 38,755 per 10 gram.Spot gold prices for 24 karat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019