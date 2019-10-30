International Development News
Development News Edition

5Paisa.com aims 10 lakh clients by Dec 20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:41 IST
5Paisa.com aims 10 lakh clients by Dec 20

Discount brokerage firm 5Paisa.com on Wednesday said it has added about 4 lakh clients on its platform in nearly three years due to its affordable offerings and aims to have 10 lakh clients by end of December 2020, helped by mobile penetration and millennial investors from small cities. The three-year old 5Paisa.com does not charge any brokerage and offers trade at a flat fee of Rs 10 per trade of any value, which makes it the most affordable discount broker in the country.

The company claimed that trading on 5Paisa.com could save investors up to 98 per cent compared with other regular platforms. "We have been growing the fastest in smaller towns where our technology-driven platform and cost advantage is helping customers to benefit. Over 70 per cent of clients come from Tier-II and Tier–III cities. We began as a mobile focussed platform and do over 80 per cent of our trade and revenue through mobile platform," Prakarsh Gagdani, chief executive officer at 5Paisa.com said in a statement.

He further said 5Paisa.com is already ahead of many large brokers and has entered into the top 10 brokers list among the combined full service and discount broker category within three years of inception. It is the second largest discount broker at present after Zerodha, which is the largest broker among full service and discount category. The firm has added 4 lakh clients in nearly three years on the back of its affordable and efficient offerings, Gagdani said.

"We aim to have 10 lakh clients and be among the top two brokers in the country by end of December 2020," he added. 5Paisa.com is looking at massive growth for the next few years after it was bolstered with Rs 110 crore of funds through a rights issue in August.

The brokerage house is betting big on young millennials who use mobile as their device of choice. "While we have seasoned traders as well as our clients, 80 per cent of our customer base is young and less than 35 years in age. They prefer all the information on the mobile app over phone calls as the previous generation of investors wanted. I believe we are in the cusp of an equity revolution powered by mobile and discount broking," he added.

5Paisa.com is a fin-tech company and offers multiple financial products besides broking like mutual funds, insurance among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow launches hotline for tourists

The Moscow Tourist Information Support Centre has launched a new hotline for tourists in Moscow. Visitors to the Russian capital can now get 247 help via a short number - 122, as well as a ten-digit landline number - 7 495 122-01-11. Moscow...

Alappuzha, Oct 30 (PTI) Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,

Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,Coconut oil Milling Rs.15,925.00, Copra Edible Rs.10,225,Copra odey Rs.10,175, Copra Rassy Rs.10,125 and Oil CakeExpeller Rs.2,900.00....

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) +Rates per Quintal+

Rates per Quintal Coconut oil Rs.14,525-Nom, Coconut oil MillingRs.15,925-, Copra FAQ Rs.10,225-, Copra As it isRs.9,750-, Oil Cake Rotary Rs. 2,900-, Oil cake ExpellerRs.2,300-....

Gold prices up Rs 87 on weaker rupee, firm global markets

Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 87 to Rs 38,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on firm global trends and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. On Tuesday, gold had closed at Rs 38,755 per 10 gram.Spot gold prices for 24 karat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019