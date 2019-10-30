Diverse Infotech unveils industry-leading support for cutting edge ERP migration

~Tap the potential of real-time business agility and accelerate innovation to optimize your business performance with a seamless migration to the industry-leading ERP platform~

New Delhi, October 30, 2019: Diverse Infotech, the industry leader in SAP new implementations, System integration, Web development etc. has announced the roll-out of end to end ERP migration service for businesses who are exploring about making the migration move.

The new ERP solution comes as a breakthrough for in-memory databases and brings the power of flexible data acquisition and analytics to enterprise processes.

As organisations are looking to stay updated with the technological policy changes and upgrades, board rooms are grappling with questions viz., How to prepare? What is the right time for migration?; What about the data? etc.

‘’While the legacy migration scenarios may not always the best uniform fit for enterprises, Diverse Infotech helps you find your customised way to the next generation ERP platform specific to your business requirements. We have a reputation of helping organisations unlock the true value of their IT investments being a distinctive partner of SAP, and our new migration service will encompass a step by step support for businesses,’’ said Mr. Meenal Grover, CEO, Diverse Infotech.

The solution can completely transform business processes with real-time analytics and actionable insights. This enables organizations to anticipate and plan future scenarios. The new ERP platform is highly scalable and offers compatibility with most hardware and software setups.

Migrating to this ERP platform can help enterprises tap new opportunities, catapult innovation and streamline processes. The migration process, however, can’t be managed as a typical database migration as it demands a different way of thinking and has to be customised to meet the specific challenges of an organisation.

‘’Our proficient workforce comprising of highly experienced consultants enables you to garner inclusive access to modern analytical capabilities and reap the full advantage of the intended business benefits of ERP platforms for a competitive edge,’’ added Mr. Grover.

About Diverse Infotech

Diverse provides technology solutions for all domains that address the complex business needs of its clients. With a unique combination of domain knowledge and technology expertise, Diverse helps meet the strategic goals of companies. We specialize in SAP new implementations, Applications Maintenance & Support, System integration, SAP Training, Web Development, Mobile Development. Managed by a professional team of young entrepreneurs who brings International experience in technical, functional, business consulting and management to the organization.

