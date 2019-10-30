International Development News
Lebanese banks to resume normal work on Friday-banking association

  Reuters
  • |
  Beirut
  • |
  30-10-2019
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:48 IST
Lebanese banks will resume normal operations and receive customers on Friday, the banking association said, ending a two-week-long closure caused by massive protests against the country's ruling politicians.

"Thursday will be dedicated to internal work to complete (a backlog) of operations and to prepare to receive customers starting Friday morning," the banking association said in a statement.

