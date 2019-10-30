International Development News
Development News Edition

PMC Bank depositors continue protest seeking payback

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:04 IST
PMC Bank depositors continue protest seeking payback
Image Credit: ANI

Depositors of the PMC Bank on Wednesday protested in the financial capital, seeking an immediate payback of their dues from the troubled cooperative. The protest, which came a day after a similar agitation, also exposed cracks within the depositors, where two groups of leaders seem to have emerged.

The Wednesday's protest at the Azad Maidan, the designated protest ground in the financial capital saw the presence of Congress leader and the party's spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra. Depositors assembled at a specially created pandal in the ground from the morning itself, but the agitation fizzled out with police officials thwarting threats of a march to BJP office in the afternoon.

Three of the protesting members were detained by the police and taken away. "We have decided to go to the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police to seek officials and will continue with the protest," Gurjyot Singh Keer, one of the detained on Wednesday, said.

He added Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is helping the depositors with the initiative at EOW, which is presently investigating the case of cheating. The EOW has arrested five, including three top officials of PMC and the promoters of realty group HDIL, and pegged the scam at Rs 4,355 crore.

PMC officials are alleged to have colluded with the Wadhawans, the promoters of HDIL, to keep writing loans for the realty developer or some dummy fronts floated by it over the last nine years. The loans were allegedly hidden from RBI and the central bank's supervision also failed to pick up the scam for many years. The RBI put the bank under directions last month, after it became clear that the bank had given over Rs 6,500 crore of its overall book of over Rs 9,000 crore to HDIL.

As part of the directions, deposit withdrawals were capped at Rs 1,000 per account and subsequently raised to Rs 40,000 after protests. The RBI says 77 per cent of the 16 lakh depositors can get a reprieve with the Rs 40,000 limit. Five of the depositors have died in the last month, including one who has committed suicide. At least two dozen protests have been held by the depositors across the city.

Many of the distraught depositors sounded dejected on Wednesday, with no solution in sight. "I came to Mumbai from Pakistan as a refugee and the tough days we saw led us to save every penny we could. I am saddened that I chose the PMC Bank and now, I do not know as to when would I get the money back," movie and theatre personality Inderjit Sachdeva, the father of actor Rajeshwari Sachdeva, said.

The septuagenarian said most of the protests are now going in vain and additional efforts of moving around are going in vain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As pollution level spikes in Delhi, demand for masks goes up

As the national capital reels under heavy pollution, demand for masks are going up in markets, especially for the N95 variant, which is generally recommended by doctors. On Wednesday, the city remained blanketed by a thick haze with its air...

Jaitapur plant: NPCIL, EDF yet to come to consent on tech-comm

More than a year after NPCIL signed an industrial way forward pact with the French firm EDF for the 10 GW nuclear power plant at Jaitapur, the two sides have yet to come to consent on technical and commercial negotiations, a senior DAE offi...

EU's Barnier says risk of no-deal Brexit still exists

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday the risk of Britains chaotic departure from the bloc without a divorce agreement still existed. He said that could either happen at the end of January, should the Britis...

Algerian protesters march on in defiance of 'The Power'

Riad Mostefai has marched through the capital of Algeria every Friday since February to demand a purge of the ruling hierarchy, an end to corruption and the armys withdrawal from politics. Though some of his demands have been met, Mostefai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019