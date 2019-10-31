REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

The fate of Britain’s departure from the European Union could be decided in a Dec. 12 election after Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally won parliamentary approval for a gamble that he hopes will break the deadlock over Brexit.

SYRIA-SECURITY Syrian army, Turkish forces clash near border: state media

ANKARA/AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army troops clashed with Turkish forces near the border town of Ras al Ain on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, as Ankara said it reserved the right to launch another cross-border offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE As winds surge, new wildfire threatens Reagan Library outside Los Angeles

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Reuters) - A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry, heavy Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new language to warn of the danger. ILLINOIS-UBER-LAWSUIT

Uber takes aim at 'patchwork' of ride share taxes in Illinois CHICAGO (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday sued a Chicago suburb over a new ride share tax, while calling on Illinois lawmakers to address the state’s “emerging patchwork” of taxation.

BUSINESS APPLE-RESULTS

Apple shares rise on holiday forecast powered by Watches, AirPods and streaming (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter that beat Wall Street expectations, with Chief Executive Tim Cook saying that new iPhone 11 models were off to “a very, very good start” as sales of AirPods, Apple Watches and streaming services continue to rise.

FACEBOOK-RESULTS Facebook beats on profit as cost growth slows; shares rise

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday and a rise in profit as growth in expenses slowed from a year earlier and the number of users ticked higher, assuaging investor fears of fallout from fierce scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-STREAMING-FACTBOX With Disney, Apple about to enter, the streaming wars are just beginning

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s Apple TV+ and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ will launch competitors to streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc in November. Several others already have hit the market or will debut in the coming months. SOUTHKOREA-METOO-MOVIE

Movie based on popular novel puts South Korean gender divide back in focus SEOUL (Reuters) - A movie based on a controversial and best-selling novel that chronicled the everyday sexism faced by women topped South Korea’s box office this week, reigniting a national debate over women’s roles in an historically male-dominated society.

SPORTS HORSERACING-LEGISLATION

Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Outrage over the deaths of 36 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since December has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at stopping drug abuse in the sport.

SPORT-INTEGRITY Soccer attracts most misconduct allegations in global sports: report

(Reuters) - Soccer accounted for 87% of 240 allegations of misconduct reported to the Sport Integrity (SI) Hotline over the last two years, highlighting “a significant number of match-fixing, internal corruption and sexual abuse issues”. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (TV)

Samsung Elec Q3 earnings Samsung Electronics, the world's top memory chip maker, is due to release its detailed earnings for the July-Sept quarter.

31 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK car production figures published Britain's car industry released car production data. Output has been hit by consumers shunning diesel, Brexit and emission rule changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said.

31 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ARCHER-DANIELS/RESULTS (PIX)

Archer Daniels Midland Co Q3 2019 Earnings Results Global grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co is expected to report a weaker performance for its Q3 2019 results, as international trade tensions, a swine disease epidemic and tightening profit margins on soybean crushing continue to weigh on the agricultural sector.

31 Oct GREECE-ENERGY/

Greek energy ministers to brief journalists over privatisation of DEPA, electricity market Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and his deputy minister Gerasimos Thomas will brief journalists over government plans to free up the electricity market, privatisate gas company DEPA, modernise electricity company PPC and boost renewable energy.

31 Oct SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Last day of Future Investment Initiative annual investor conference in Saudi Last day of the Future Investment Initiative investment conference, which in the past has seen major deals announced by global firms.

31 Oct GLOBAL-WINE/OIV

World wine production forecast from OIV Paris-based intergovernmental wine body OIV to issue first estimate of world 2019 output.

31 Oct ORIGIN ENERGY-OUTPUT/

Australia's Origin Energy to report Q1 results Australian energy retailer Origin Energy to report revenue from its stake in Australia Pacific LNG and electricity sales in the first quarter on Oct 31.

31 Oct ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe finance minister addresses lawmakers on budget plans Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to present his budget plans to members of parliament in the resort town of Victoria Falls after treasury and central said they expect the economy to contract for the first time in a decade in 2019 before rebounding next year.

31 Oct LLOYDS-RESULTS/

Lloyds reports Q3 results Britain's biggest mortgage lender reports third quarter earnings, after warning investors to expect a further provision of up to 1.8 billion pounds to settle loan insurance mis-selling claims.

31 Oct MALAYSIA-SINGAPORE/RAILWAY (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia PM holds news conference on $1 bln train project with Singapore Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will hold a news conference on a$1 bln train project which would connect Singapore with Malaysia's southern state of Johor.

31 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT NORNICKEL-RESULTS/

Russia's Nornickel 9-month production results Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) reports 9-month production results

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT COLUMN-MILLER/RETIREMENT (PIX)

Wealth gap among retired Americans worsens despite a growing economy The current record-high level of income inequality in the United States affects all segments of society, but two new reports shed light on how the trend is impacting older Americans.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Bombardier to report third quarter earnings Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier is expected to report lower earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT), one of its most-watched measure of earnings.

31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CIGNA-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Cigna Corp reports third-quarter results Health insurer Cigna Corp will post third-quarter earnings on Thursday when investors will pay close attention to how well it has managed to rein in medical costs.

31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

PREVIEW-Colombia central bank set to hold rate yet again at Thursday meeting Colombia's seven-member central bank board is set to hold the benchmark interest rate once again at its meeting on Thursday, as temporary inflation expectations rise.

31 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

THAILAND-BURGER/ (PIX) (TV) The race to eat Bangkok's "biggest burger", a 10,000-calorie challenge

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers and bloggers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon, and mayonnaise. 31 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-ELECTION/JOHNSON-CONSTITUENCY (TV)

What do voters think in PM Johnson’s own seat of Uxbridge? What do voters think of Britain's upcoming general election and Brexit in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own constituency of Uxbridge?

31 Oct EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-ASYLUM

Greek lawmakers vote on bill reforming asylum Greek lawmakers vote on new legislation that shortens the asylum process and makes it easier to deport those rejected as Athens is struggling with the biggest resurgence in refugee arrivals since 2015.

31 Oct GREECE-ISRAEL/

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz visits Greece Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz will meet his Greek counterpart in Athens on Thursday. Statements to follow.

31 Oct INDIA-KASHMIR/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

New union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh created Heads of the two new federal territories, created by splitting up disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, take oath of office, as part of India's effort to tighten its grip on the restive region.

31 Oct BRITAIN-EU/CALAIS (PIX) (TV)

Calais left in limbo on the Brexit day that never was On the day Britain was meant to leave the EU, another delay and the prospect of an election has left the French town of Calais in Brexit purgatory.

31 Oct USA-NATURAL GAS/CHESAPEAKE (PIX)

U.S. natgas glut dims outlook for big producers as prices head to 25-yr low In the shale field that helped launch the U.S. natural gas boom a decade ago, Chesapeake Energy Corp this month set aside its last drilling rig.

31 Oct LEBANON-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's schools, universities reopen as protests subside and PM resigns Lebanon's schools and universities are expected to reopen on Thursday, and banks will start preparing to open to the public on Friday after two weeks of closure due to unprecedented protests which led to the resignation of the prime minister on Tuesday.

31 Oct INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

India moves to formally split up Kashmir, despite protests India's government will formally break up Jammu and Kashmir state into two federal territories on Thursday, as part of a sweeping move to tighten its grip over the restive region that is at the heart of more than 70 years of hostility with Pakistan.

31 Oct USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

House votes whether to make impeachment probe public U.S. House of Representatives votes on procedures for moving to public phase of impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump's request during July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic political rival, and his son Hunter Biden.

31 Oct CLIMATE-CHANGE/MOUNTAIN SUMMIT (PIX)

Algae to increase glacier melt beyond current forecasts: experts Glaciers are melting faster than current models on climate change predict, experts said, as algae blooms colonise them and reduce their ability to reflect the sun's heat.

31 Oct ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

31 Oct USA-IMMIGRATION/GUATEMALA (PIX)

After migration deal, U.S. pilot program finds shortcomings with Guatemalan border police At a checkpoint near the northeastern Guatemalan border, ten U.S. officers in caps, sunglasses and concealed weapons watched on a recent day as Guatemalan counterparts flagged down vehicles, leafed through documents and fingerprinted drivers.

31 Oct CHINA-POLITICS/

China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system.

31 Oct CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (PIX)

Chicago teachers' strike could stretch into 11th school day A teachers' strike in Chicago could move into an 11th school day on Thursday, as the teachers' union and district worked to resolve a contract deadlock over class sizes, support staff levels and pay at the bargaining table.

31 Oct UKRAINE-NATO/ (PIX) (TV)

NATO Secretary General meets Ukraine's president in Kiev NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet in Kiev and give a joint news conference.

31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/NETHERLANDS (PIX) (TV)

European vets learning Dutch to prepare for Brexit The Netherlands will have a shortage of specialists needed to carry out increased customs controls at ports and airports in the event of Brexit.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/INSURANCE

Trump rule on health insurance leaves immigrants, companies scrambling for answers Nearly a decade after receiving U.S. citizenship, Guatemalan-born Mayra Lopez thought she had cleared all the hurdles for her parents to join her in the United States.

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT LEBANON-PROTESTS/EGG (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: Protests bring Beirut’s abandoned Egg back to life Amid Beirut’s sterile downtown, a once frontline zone reconstructed after a ruinous civil war, the bullet-pocked, abandoned concrete husk of “the Egg” building sits as a reminder of Lebanon’s pre-war boom days and of past violence.

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV)

National Security Council official deposed in impeachment inquiry against Trump House Intelligence Committee conducts closed-door deposition with Timothy Morrison, senior director for Europe and Russia at National Security Council.

31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT INDIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives on three-day visit to India German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India.

31 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV) Libyan factions stuck in scrappy war as foreign powers weigh engagement

On the outskirts of Tripoli, days of silence are broken by bursts of heavy artillery fire. Fighters camped out in abandoned houses watch for movement on enemy lines. 31 Oct

CHINA-DEFENCE/ Regular monthly Chinese Defence Ministry news conference

Regular monthly news conference, where everything from Hong Kong to the South China Sea could be asked. 31 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens

31 Oct INDONESIA-MUSHROOM/WATCH STRAP (PIX) (TV)

Company makes environmentally-friendly watch strap with mushroom A company makes wristwatch straps out of mycelium from mushrooms, a new environmentally-friendly material, and sells them online.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

