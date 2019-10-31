International Development News
Winning products earn New Zealand Food Award’s quality mark

The New Zealand Food Awards celebrate New Zealand's manufactured products, focusing on innovation and excellence.

“This win highlights Tatua’s commitment to quality and innovation by offering specialized food and ingredients solutions,” says Hayes Taylor, Tatua Foods Business Manager. Image Credit: Flickr

Tatua's Cooking Cream has won the prestigious New Zealand Food Award in the chilled category.

"This win highlights Tatua's commitment to quality and innovation by offering specialized food and ingredients solutions," says Hayes Taylor, Tatua Foods Business Manager. "Our focus is on developing high-quality, innovative products that have excellent functional properties".

Tatua's Cooking Cream is a pre-reduced cream that was initially developed for professional chefs and commercial kitchens. Its excellent coating and heat stability properties mean it does not require further reduction and this has the benefit of saving on cooking time. "We recognized that this was a product that would be useful to in-home chefs too and was a natural extension to our existing retail range of premium creams, which includes Mascarpone, Crème Fraiche and Sour Cream. We launched Tatua Cooking Cream into supermarkets earlier this year when we rebranded and relaunched our retail and foodservice products in new packaging" says Taylor.

The relaunch of Tatua's premium creams ranges also introduced new resealable packaging for the brand. This new packaging format improves and extends in-home usage and reduces wastage.

The Tatua specialty cream range featuring Tatua's Cooking Cream can be found in New World, Pak n Save and Countdown stores. Tatua's Cooking Cream is also available in 1kg and 10-liter formats for foodservice customers.

