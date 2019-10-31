International Development News
Development News Edition

Xinhua Silk Road: MTOS 2019 kicks off in SW China's Guizhou Province

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:08 IST

The 2019 International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports (MTOS) kicked off in Xingyi, the capital city of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China'sGuizhou Province on Tuesday.

The two-day event is expected to attract more than 1,200 attendees including celebrities, well-known enterprises and travel agents in the mountain travel and outdoor sports fields worldwide.

MTOS has been successfully held for four consecutive years since 2015 and is the only international summit on mountain tourism approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, focusing on the mountain tourism development, high-standard tourism service and infrastructure construction.

MTOS has become a high-end platform for attendees at home and abroad to communicate and exchange views about the development of the mountain tourism and outdoor sports, which strengthens the people-to-people bond under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan enjoys unique advantages in developing the outdoor sports and mountain tourism given its rich natural resources such as karst mountains and peaks, plateau lakes, waterfalls, canyons, etc.

In recent years, Qianxinan has been catching up with the rise of fitness boom and concentrating on developing various outdoor sports events such as hiking, bicycles, off-road vehicles, wild fishing, rafting, and so on, which has boosted its tourism development.

During the China's National Day holidays in 2019, Qianxinan earned more than 3.8 billion yuan of tourism revenue, up 36.74 percent year on year, according to a report by Qianxinan Daily.

Qianxinan is making efforts to build itself into a well-known destination for international mountain tourism and a national tourism demonstration zone.

With its abundant mountain resources, it is improving tourism infrastructure. Since 2015, it has invested more than 70 billion yuan to build 357 tourism projects, creating a number of high-quality tourist attractions, key routes and mountainous tourist destinations.

Thanks to efforts made by Qianxinan, the MTOS has become an important window of Qianxinan to showcase its mountain tourism resources and outdoor sports development to the tourists at home and abroad.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309102.html

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

SDG 3: Air pollution 3 times deadlier in North India, cutting lives by 7 years

A new analysis of the Air Quality Life Index AQLI, produced by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago EPIC, shows the average citizen living in the Indo-Gangetic Plain IGP region of India can expect to lose about 7 years o...

Gurudas Dasgupta's demise big loss for entire Communist Movement: D Raja

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja expressed grief over the demise of veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta and said that latters demise is a big loss to the communist movement. Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, Gurudas Dasguptas d...

RPT--Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions...

UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker.The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019