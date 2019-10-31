International Development News
Development News Edition

Malaysia-Singapore rail link back on at lower cost - Mahathir

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:07 IST
Malaysia-Singapore rail link back on at lower cost - Mahathir
Image Credit: President of Russia

A train line linking Malaysia's southern state of Johor with neighboring Singapore will go ahead after the projected cost was cut by 36 percent, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday, ending months of uncertainty over the delayed project.

The Rapid Transit System Link, which will bridge one of the world's busiest border crossings, can carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour each way, more than 30 times the capacity of the existing train service.

The project will cost 3.16 billion ringgit ($757 million), down from 4.93 billion ringgit under the original proposal, Mahathir said, adding that his government was in discussions with Singapore over the terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rapido to Provide Free Rides During Odd-Even in Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Rapido has now kick-started its services in the national capital - Delhi. With the launch mainly set to all the areas of Delhi, the prime focus is within central and south Delhi, targeting areas like Vasant...

Refined soya oil futures fall on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 770.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators trimmed their bets amid adequate supply in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contrac...

Scientists say quarter of all pigs could die of swine fever

Sydney, Oct 31 AP Around a quarter of the worlds pigs are expected to die from African swine fever as authorities grapple with a complex disease spreading rapidly in the globalization era, the World Organization for Animal Healths president...

Kejriwal administers national unity pledge to senior govt officers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday administrated a national unity pledge to senior officers and officials of his government on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. According to a statement, princi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019