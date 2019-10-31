International Development News
Development News Edition

Yes Bank gets USD 1.2-bn binding offer from global investor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:09 IST
Yes Bank gets USD 1.2-bn binding offer from global investor

Private sector Yes Bank on Thursday said it has received a binding offer for a USD 1.2-billion (approximately Rs 8,500 crore) funding from an overseas investor through fresh issuance of equity shares. The fundraising is subject to regulatory approvals and bank's board and shareholders approvals, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The bank also continues to be in advanced discussions with other global and domestic investors," it said.

Last month, the bank had informed stock exchanges that it had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to necessary approvals. "The bank would like to inform you that it has now received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of USD 1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares," it said on Thursday.

The troubled private sector lender had said that it was looking for capital either from a private equity investor or a strategic investor or family office. Earlier in August, the bank had raised Rs 1,930.46 crore through a qualified institutional placement to fund its business expansion.

The stock of Yes Bank shot up by 22.62 percent on BSE to Rs 69.65.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Industry association COAI using blackmailing tone to seek government relief for firms that have been asked to pay dues by Supreme Court.

Industry association COAI using blackmailing tone to seek government relief for firms that have been asked to pay dues by Supreme Court....

Reliance Jio to Telecom Minister: Telcos have sufficient financial capacity to pay dues to government.

Reliance Jio to Telecom Minister Telcos have sufficient financial capacity to pay dues to government....

Upcoming by-polls in Bengal must be violence-free: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the by-polls to three Assembly seats in the state on November 25 must be free from violence to erase memories of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the eastern state which had created a di...

PM Modi reviews Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by police contingents

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today, administered the National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. He also reviewed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by various police contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019