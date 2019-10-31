International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Altria takes $4.5 bln charge on Juul investment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Altria takes $4.5 bln charge on Juul investment

Altria Inc took a $4.5 billion hit from its investment in electronic-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc on Thursday as it faced up to the financial fallout of a regulatory crackdown on the vaping industry this year.

The tobacco company had bought a $12.8 billion stake in the fast-growing e-cigarette rival looking to make inroads among smokers. Philip Morris walked away from merger talks with Altria in September as regulatory risk around Juul increased. Altria on Thursday cited increased chances of U.S. Food & Drug Administration removing flavored e-vapor products from the market as well as bans in certain cities and states in the United States for the charge.

Juul has suspended advertising in the United States, hired an Altria-executive as its CEO and revamped its management in the past few weeks. Altria also said it expects the Federal Trade Commission's request for additional information into its Juul investment to be resolved in first-quarter of 2020.

The company posted a loss for the third quarter due to the charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

OptaSense Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class Engineered Fibre Solutions Suite

&#160;Based on its recent analysis of the European distributed fibre-optic sensing market, Frost Sullivan recognises OptaSense with the 2019 Europe Product Leadership Award for its highly effective fibre-optic sensing solution. The company...

WeDo Technologies Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2019

WeDo Technologies, now part of the Mobileum group, has been named a Sample Vendor in Gartners Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2019. According to the report, data and analytics leaders should use this Hype Cycle to underst...

On his home turf, UK PM Johnson fights for his political future

Over the next few weeks, Sunil Paul and thousands of voters like him in this commuter town on the edge of London will be among the most important people in British politics they could decide Prime Minister Boris Johnsons fate.Johnson, who c...

Ajay Devgn to have special appearance in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

After almost 20 years, Ajay Devgn is set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next film Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which the actor is likely to have a special appearance. Alia Bhatt is set to headline Bhansalis Gangubai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019