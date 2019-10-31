Adani Transmission bags two projects from REC in Gujarat

Adani Transmission on Thursday said it has bagged two contracts from REC Transmission Projects Company to develop transmission projects in Gujarat. The company has received letters of intent from RECTPCL to build, own, operate and maintain two transmission projects in Gujarat for a period of 35 years, it said in a statement.

Jam Khambaliya Transco, one of the two projects, comprises of around 40 ckt kms of 400 kV D/C line along with 400 kV substation at Jam Khambaliya in the state. The second project, Lakadia Banaskantha Transco, will comprise around 360 ckt kms of 765 kV D/C line along with 765 kV bays at Lakadia and Banaskantha substations in Gujarat.

Both these projects are set up to evacuate power from Gujarat's wind and solar energy zone in Jamnagar and Radhanesda, respectively, to Lakadia pooling station, it said. These projects were awarded to the company under the tariff based competitive bidding process.

"Both the projects present substantial shareholder value creation as they are significantly value accretive within a relatively short gestation period. It is also a great opportunity to continue our commitment to transmitting bulk green power within the country and catering to India's climate goals," ATL managing director and CEO Anil Sardana said..

