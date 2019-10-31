Hyderabad airport begins trials on body scanners

In line with the directive of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Hyderabad international airport has commenced a three-month trial of the body scanner for passengers. The scanner was placed at the domestic departure terminal, a press release from GMR group, which operates the airport, said on Thursday.

As part of the trials which began on October 12, the scanner has been installed, the release said. Upon successful completion of the trials and subsequent regulatory approvals, the scanners would be placed across the terminals for security check, the release said.

The scanners operate on SAFE radio wave security system, which is an image-free scanning technique, and is completely harmless and poses no threat of privacy infringement. The trial was voluntary and has so far received positive reviews from the passengers, the release said.

