US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at open after strong Apple, Facebook results
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China capped gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.68 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 27,188.37.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 3,046.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.41 points, or 0.13%, to 8,314.38 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
