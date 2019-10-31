International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at open after strong Apple, Facebook results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:05 IST
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China capped gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.68 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 27,188.37.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 3,046.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.41 points, or 0.13%, to 8,314.38 at the opening bell.

