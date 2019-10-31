International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Israeli military says attempt to down one of its drones over Lebanon failed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:40 IST
UPDATE 1-Israeli military says attempt to down one of its drones over Lebanon failed
Image Credit: IANS

Israel's military said an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Lebanon at one of its drones on Thursday but the aircraft was not hit in the rare launch.

A military spokesman made the statement on Twitter after Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV reported an Israeli drone was brought down near the town of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon. Neither side immediately identified who in Lebanon might have carried out the anti-aircraft fire. But an Israeli security source said Hezbollah was responsible.

Lebanon's biggest militia, Iran-backed Hezbollah had vowed in August to shoot down Israeli drones in Lebanese airspace. That followed a suspected Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah-linked facility in Beirut. Tensions have risen between them as U.S. sanctions squeeze Iran, which Israel accuses of trying to set up precision-missile plants for Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied having such sites.

Also Read: UPDATE 5-Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite, graft grows

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee was...

EU urges 'appropriate language' after Serb leader comment

The EU said Thursday it expects world leaders to use appropriate language, after Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic was caught on camera joking about the blocs diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini kissing the Kosovo president. As Mogherini g...

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee was...

Mongolia detains 800 Chinese citizens in money laundering case

Police in Mongolia have detained more than 800 Chinese men and seized hundreds of hard drives as part of a money-laundering investigation, authorities said. The arrests were made on Tuesday in four different offices and hotels in Ulaanbaata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019