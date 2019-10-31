Bamboo model to be replicated in J&K, Ladakh for cultivation: DoNER Minister

The Union Minister of State (I/C) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said Bamboo Technology Parks will soon be set up in the two new Union Territories of Jammu-and-Kashmir and Ladakh. "This will be a gift from the DoNER Ministry to the two UTs that came into existence today," he said chairing a review meeting of the DoNER Ministry here today.

The Minister said bamboo grows naturally in Kathua and neighboring Himalayan foothill districts adjoining Punjab. He said there is a huge potential to commercially exploit bamboo farming in this region. "The bamboo model will be replicated in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh for bamboo cultivation, harvesting, and application," Dr. Jitendra Singh said. "Besides, considering the success of the National Bamboo Mission (NBM), this model will be replicated in the two new UTs in other spheres of horticulture," he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the three Bamboo Parks are proposed to be established in Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh. He said a team of high-level officials of the DoNER Ministry recently visited the erstwhile state of J&K and held wide-ranging talks with the local administration. Assuring that the Centre will allocate enough funds for the proposed three Bamboo Parks, he said the funding will be shared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which directly administers the UTs, the Ministry of Agriculture which launched the NBM and the DoNER Ministry. "If required, I will discuss the allocation of funds with the Union Home Minister and Agriculture Minister for this purpose," he said. The Guwahati based Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC), functioning under the NEC, will implement the project, he added.

On the proposed Bamboo Industrial Park in Assam, Dr. Jitendra Singh said he will speak with the Assam Chief Minister for allocation of land in Dima Hasao district. Dr. Jitendra Singh also reviewed hectic preparations for the upcoming Destination North-East scheduled to be held in Varanasi from November 23-26, 2019.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction of exclusive hostels for North-Eastern students at Jawaharlal Nehru University and at Rohini in the National Capital. "I will visit JNU next week to inspect the campus hostel," he said.

The Secretary (DoNER), Dr. Inderjit Singh, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC), Shri Ram Muivah and senior officers of the DoNER Ministry and NEC were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)