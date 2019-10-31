International Development News
Development News Edition

CBDT extends ITR filing deadline in J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns to November 30 in the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The policy-making body for the Income Tax Department issued an order stating that "on consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBDT...further extends the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports to November 30 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh..."

It said the ITRs filed by individual taxpayers, post the set deadline of August 31, will be considered valid till November 30. Internet facilities have been clamped down in Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

In the aftermath of the decision, Jammu and Kashmir have been bifurcated into UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

