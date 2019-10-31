International Development News
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on U.S.-China trade jitters

  Updated: 31-10-2019 21:36 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 21:21 IST
U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as worries that the United States and China may not be able to strike a trade deal cast a shadow over strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook. The S&P 500 was dragged down by losses in interest-rate-sensitive bank stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs for the third time this year. The benchmark index has notched record highs in the past three sessions.

Tempering recent optimism around trade was a Bloomberg report that said Chinese officials have doubts about whether it is possible to reach a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Trump said the two countries would soon announce a new site where a "Phase One" trade deal will be signed after Chile cancelled a planned summit set for mid-November.

"Trade headlines continue to offset solid earnings and optimism from the Fed and rightfully so because the global economy is really struggling right now and most of it has to do with trade," said Ryan Nauman, market strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence in Zephyr Cove, Nevada. The trade-sensitive industrials sector dropped 1.30%. Chipmakers, which have a sizable exposure to China, also fell, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index slipping 1.02%.

However, corporate earnings were a bright spot. Apple Inc rose 2.1% after the iPhone maker forecast sales for the holiday shopping quarter ahead of expectations. Facebook Inc gained 3% after reporting an uptick in users in lucrative markets and its third straight rise in quarterly sales growth..

Data on Thursday showed a marginal rise in consumer spending in September, casting doubts on consumers' ability to continue driving the economy. The Labor Department's crucial jobs data on Friday will be closely watched after the Fed signalled on Wednesday that there would be no further cuts unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

"You have a solid economy, a strong consumer but negative headlines on trade and slowing global growth. They are offsetting each other and that's what we're seeing in the markets," Nauman said. At 11:33 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 188.64 points, or 0.69%, at 26,998.05, the S&P 500 was down 15.21 points, or 0.50%, at 3,031.56 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 21.46 points, or 0.26%, at 8,282.52.

Among other stocks, Estee Lauder Cos Inc fell 5% after the cosmetics maker cut its forecast for full-year profit. Kraft Heinz Co rose 12% as the packaged foods company said it was spending more on marketing key brands next year, after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Twitter Inc dropped 1.5% after the company said it will ban political advertising on its platform next month. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 55 new lows.

